Fatal crash, Niagara-Tokanui Highway, Southland

One person has died in a crash on Niagara-Tokanui Highway at Quarry Hills, Southland, last night.

About 8.35pm, emergency services were informed that a ute had rolled, between McManus Roa and Quarry Hills Fortification Road.

Sadly, one person died at the scene. The two other occupants received critical and serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and Police are providing support to the victims’ whānau.

