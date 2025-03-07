Councils Taking Action: More Environmental Compliance And Enforcement

Regional and unitary councils are taking action on a growing number of environmental complaints and resource management breaches across New Zealand.

The newly released Te Uru Kahika Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement (CME) Metrics Report 2023/2024 provides a national snapshot of how councils have been upholding the regulatory system that is designed to safeguard land, water, and air resources.

Gina Ferguson, Te Uru Kahika CME Sponsor and Consents and Compliance Group Manager at Marlborough District Council, said the 2023/24 report shows councils are meeting growing demand for compliance oversight, but challenges remain.

“We’re seeing more people raising concerns about pollution and environmental impacts, which shows that communities care about their local environment,” said Ms Ferguson.

“The 2023/2024 CME Metrics Report reveals 6,546 enforcement actions were taken by regional and unitary councils in response to non-compliance last year. This is an increase of 284 more actions compared to the previous year, and an increase of more than 60% compared to 2017/18 when Te Uru Kahika’s CME Special Interest Group first commissioned this collective report.

“The 6,546 actions include formal warnings, abatement notices, infringement notices, and enforcement orders.

“There are more staff on the job than ever before with 635 full-time compliance officers working across New Zealand. This is 46 more staff than last year and demonstrates regional government’s commitment to meeting demand despite ongoing resourcing challenges,” said Ms Ferguson.

The number of environmental complaints reported to council increased in Northland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Canterbury, Otago, Taranaki, West Coast, Auckland, and Nelson.

Prosecutions rose slightly to 146 cases (60 concluded, 86 ongoing), underscoring councils' commitment to ensuring fairness and that environmental rules are followed.

Of the 55,779 consents monitored nationwide, 72% of regional consents and 63% of unitary consents were fully compliant. Breaches of Permitted Activity Rules remain the most common type of non-compliance for complaints investigations.

Ms Ferguson explained councils work on a graduated approach to compliance, which starts with education and engagement to help people understand their responsibilities.

“Most businesses, farmers, and community members want to do the right thing, and our goal is to support them to comply. When issues persist, we have a range of tools available, from formal warnings and abatement notices to fines and prosecutions for serious cases.

“If anyone is aware of a possible breach of a consent or permitted activity, or pollution event, please report this to your regional or unitary council for investigation,” said Ms Ferguson.

While the 2023/2024 report shows councils are making significant progress, it outlines that the system must evolve to keep up with increasing demands.

Te Uru Kahika Resource Management Reform Director Al Cross advised that with resource management reform underway, New Zealand has an opportunity to strengthen compliance monitoring and enforcement so councils can keep up with growing expectations.

“If as a country we get resource management reform right, we can make sure environmental rules are clearer and backed by the right compliance tools.

“A more effective system would help communities, businesses, and farmers by reducing uncertainty and ensuring greater fairness in the system.

“When compliance is well-resourced and supported, everyone benefits. Industries have more certainty, councils can do their job more efficiently, and our environment is better protected. This is an opportunity to put in place a system that works for everyone,” said Mr Cross.

Regional and unitary councils are working together and with central government to make the replacement of the Resource Management Act 1991 with new legislation a success, ensuring environmental wellbeing and economic prosperity.

The full Te Uru Kahika Compliance Monitoring and Enforcement Metrics Report 2023/2024 is publicly available to provide transparency of how regional and unitary councils are taking care of their resource management responsibilities: https://teurukahika.govt.nz/news-and-publications/2024/december/compliance-monitoring-and-enforcement-metrics-report-20232024

© Scoop Media

