Three Arrested Following Rānui Aggravated Robbery

Police have taken four youths into custody following an aggravated robbery in Rānui yesterday.

At about 7.52am, Police received a report of four people entering a commercial premises on Swanson Road armed with weapons (not firearms).

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says the store owner was alone in the shop and attempted to run out before allegedly being assaulted.

“The alleged offender have then made off with a number of items and an amount of cash before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

“Officers have located the stolen vehicle at a nearby address where four people were quickly taken into custody.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says a search of the address and vehicle located the stolen property and some of the cash.

Three youths, aged 14-16, will appear in Waitākere Youth Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

The same people are also charged with attempted burglary in relation to an earlier incident at a commercial premises also on Swanson Road.

A 12-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

