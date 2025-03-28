Police Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Robbery In Tauranga

A person has been arrested and police are appealing for information to identify the remaining people involved in an aggravated robbery in Tauranga.

Around 5:20pm on Wednesday 26 March, Police responded to a dairy on Willow Street following reports that a group of people entered the store, some armed with weapons (not firearms), and stole vape products.

Subsequent enquiries have revealed the individuals then regrouped on The Strand a short time later.

One person has since been identified, and today Police executed a search warrant at a Tauranga residential address where that young person was taken into custody.

They are due to appear in the Tauranga Youth Court in due course.

We are committed to seeing the other people identified and held to account, as there is no place for violent offending in our community.

We need your help, and we are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you witnessed the robbery or have any footage or information that may assist in our investigation, please contact us on 105 either online or over the phone referencing file number: 250326/3631.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

