New Zealanders On The Move

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 11:39 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The New Zealand population is highly mobile, with 2.2 million people moving address within New Zealand between 2018 and 2023, according to census data released by Stats NZ today.

In the 2018 Census, just under 1.8 million people had moved address within New Zealand since the previous census in 2013. Although the number of people that moved between censuses was higher in 2023, it was a similar proportion of the population (44.6 percent in 2018 and 45.2 percent in 2023).

People who moved within New Zealand since the last census were most likely to have:

  • moved within the same region (77.0 percent)
  • moved to a different region on the same island (16.6 percent).

One in ten people lived in a different region in 2023 to where they lived in 2018.

  • New Zealanders on the move: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/new-zealanders-on-the-move/
  • Working lives are getting longer: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/working-lives-are-getting-longer/
  • Work, education, transport, and population structure: 2023 Census: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/work-education-transport-and-population-structure-2023-census/
