Smart Membrane Solutions tops 2019 Deloitte Fast 50 index

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 7:57 am
Press Release: Deloitte

Smart Membrane Solutions, which specialises in membrane filtration in the dairy industry, secured the number one spot on this year's Deloitte Fast 50 index with an incredible 1295% revenue growth over the past three years.

Completing the top five businesses on the index are: food delivery service, Delivereasy Limited (1280%), digital commerce agency, Overdose Digital (1188%), international beauty brand, Ethique (999%), and nutritional formula manufacturer, Blue River Dairy LP (968%).

Rascal + Friends, has been named as the 2019 National Rising Star winner, they provide premium nappies with no nasties. The National Rising Star award recognises early stage businesses who are too “young” to qualify for the Fast 50 index but are growing at an outstanding rate.

Showing that it pays to be nutritious, leading supplement brand, Go Healthy (561%) has been named as the top business on the 2019 Master of Growth index. This index ranks the 20 fastest growing mature businesses that are achieving long term sustained growth. The award tracks five years of revenue growth, and ranks businesses with a larger revenue base.

Now in their 19th year, The Deloitte Fast 50 programme recognises some of New Zealand’s most exciting companies.

Bill Hale, Deloitte Private Partners says, “The Deloitte Fast 50 gives a snapshot of resilient, driven, successful kiwi businesses each year. This year’s indexed businesses come from across the country, operate in a variety of industries, and are led by a diverse group of entrepreneurs. Yet, they are united by their knack for success.

“This success is hard won and takes talent, innovation and impeccable strategy. It’s a pleasure to take time out and celebrate these hard-working business and the contributions they make to our communities.”

To learn more about the Deloitte Fast 50 programme, including the Festival of Growth, and all of this year’s winning companies, visit www.fast50.co.nz.

