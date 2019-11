NIWA CEO addresses staff issue

NIWA Chief Executive John Morgan today said NIWA has immense respect for all its staff, irrespective of the employment agreement they choose, and is proud of the employment packages it offers them.

Apart from the already agreed increase to pay rates, NIWA is not seeking any changes to the current terms and conditions of the collective employment agreement.

As a general rule, NIWA does not discuss employment issues publicly, Mr Morgan said.

