Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Eden Park launch for NZ's 1st Inter-city Heavy EV Freighter

Monday, 25 November 2019, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Alsco New Zealand

Alsco NZ has announced a launch event on Wednesday 27th at Eden Park for the nation’s first inter-city ‘Heavy EV’. Attending the official unveiling, and speaking, will be Energy and Resources Minister, the Hon Dr Megan Woods, and Climate Change Minister, the Hon James Shaw.

A key element of the launch will be a message to wider business about the financial as well as environmental advantages of what is effectively a new class of EV transport.

The Low Emission Vehicles Contestable Fund, administered by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) encourages innovation and investment to accelerate the uptake of EV's. Highlights of Alsco's successful application included the selection of a suitable inter-city route from its regions; alterations to the normal coach build, and altered daily operations to support the EV vehicle’s charging requirements. Details on how this provides significant financial advantage over the diesel equivalent are to be provided at the launch.

“The transport industry and wider business will be most interested in the comparative Capex & Opex figures of a Heavy EV compared to a diesel,” says Alsco’s Group General Manager, Mark Roberts.

“By adapting the build, and our operational model slightly, we are looking to demonstrate that the new EV technology is financially viable. That is potentially a game-changer. It is an exciting step for Alsco, and for the heavy transport industry.”

A further point Alsco will be making on the day is how wider business can better support regions by adopting cleaner and more financially viable transport options. Taupo’s Mayor, David Trewavas, will be attending, representing his city as one of the first of three where Alsco’s Heavy EV depots will be based.

Many transport and business leaders will be attending the event.

WHERE: EDEN PARK, AUCKLAND

WHEN: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27TH | 12.15PM

www.Alsco.co.nz | Facebook.com/AlscoNewZealand | linkedin.com/company/alsco-nz/


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Alsco New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 