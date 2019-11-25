Parrot Analytics names Stephanie Allen Partnerships Director

Formerly at Reddit, Buzzfeed, Tumblr, Facebook, and Google, Allen will help media companies and brands navigate the attention economy via Parrot Analytics’ global demand insights.

LOS ANGELES, CA – October 1, 2019 – Parrot Analytics, a leading content demand analytics company that specializes in optimizing TV industry workflows through its global demand data and analysis, has named Stephanie Allen to the newly created position of Partnerships Director, Brands & Media. Allen is based in the company’s Los Angeles headquarters and reports to Courtney Williams, Head of Partnerships, Parrot Analytics.

Ms. Allen joins Parrot Analytics from Reddit, where she was Strategy Lead and a Senior Partnerships Executive. Prior to Reddit, she was Brand Strategy Director at Buzzfeed. Before that, Ms. Allen was Sales Manager, Brand Partnerships at Tumblr; Sales and Product Marketing at Facebook; and Account Executive and Product Marketing at Google.

In her new role at Parrot Analytics, Ms. Allen will access and translate the company’s extensive data sets for the advertising, marketing and brand sectors of the media business. She will be working with ad and media buying agencies, global consumer brands and the advertising and marketing divisions of entertainment companies around the world.

“In the last few years, we have seen the convergence of all forms of media – TV across all platforms, social media and gaming platforms creating content, etc. All of this overlaps and vies for consumers’ attention. At Parrot Analytics, we capture that attention as expressions of demand to help content producers, distributors, buyers and sellers understand the qualities that are driving viewer interest and engagement, as well as the value that can be attributed to that content. Now, we are extending our reach to help companies get ahead of entertainment and business trends. Using Parrot Analytics vast data sets and innovative new metrics, Stephanie will quantify the attention economy for brands, advertisers and marketers looking for the most valuable content properties to associate with, regardless of the medium,” said Courtney Williams, Head of Partnerships, Parrot Analytics.

“The need for personalized experiences and connections in an ever-shifting, hyper-fragmented market requires ad and marketing blueprinting and supply chain decisions to be more analytical and strategic. Many have turned to branded content and product placement as a means to re-connect with younger consumers. I’m enthusiastic about being able to help ad marketers, brands and agencies get ahead of fast-moving trends and identify the best content and strategy to reach receptive audiences via Parrot Analytics’ unique global demand insights,” said Ms. Allen.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms. Parrot Analytics is a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, helping them optimize content workflows in real time. Partnering with companies across the entire content supply chain, from agencies to global direct-to-consumer platforms, Parrot Analytics helps drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore, Mexico City, São Paulo and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.





