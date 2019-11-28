NZ exporters open more doors to China



Bank of China New Zealand (BOCNZ) has congratulated New Zealand exporters on signing memorandums of understanding with Chinese companies at the Supply-Demand Matchmaking conference hosted at the 2019 China International Import Expo.

“Bank of China (New Zealand) is proud to support so many New Zealand businesses as they find their way in the China market. We have introduced them to crucial contacts and potential trade partners, so it’s very pleasing to see these great New Zealand companies sign these MOUs,” said Bank of China NZ Chief Executive David Wang.

China’s largest trade expo, the China International Import Expo Enterprise & Business Exhibition (CIIE), ran from 5 – 10 November at the National Convention and Exhibition Centre in Shanghai.

During the expo, where nearly 100 New Zealand exporters attended, Bank of China organised the cross-border Supply-Demand Matchmaking Conference. Facilitating one-on-one negotiations between 4,625 exhibitors and enterprises, Bank of China was proud to see 2,160 MOUs signed.

New Zealand exhibitors signed 87 MOUs at the 2019 CIIE. These included New Zealand Food Basket Ltd, a coalition of 18 New Zealand food and beverage brands, meat exporter Alpine Deer (who signed an agreement with Chinese e-commerce conglomerate Alibaba) and Auckland’s mitochondria antioxidant company MitoQ.

Hugh Signal, Director of Alpine Deer said, “Attending the CIIE has been a fantastic opportunity for Alpine Deer to build relationships and find potential clients. I would highly recommend attending the CIIE. The quality of contacts the Bank of China New Zealand has provided has been outstanding and resulted in significant potential business for us.”

Sales and Marketing Manager for MitoQ Zoe Li said, “We are very grateful to Bank of China New Zealand for their support of our business at the CIIE. China is a huge market for us and this type of expo gives us a better chance of securing clients in this market."

Bank of China is a key financial partner of the International Import Expo. Hosting the much-anticipated Supply-Demand Matchmaking conference, BOCNZ Chief Executive David Wang is delighted with the quality of the agreements signed between New Zealand exporters and their new Chinese partners.

“It’s clear that there are many fantastic New Zealand businesses which can benefit from greater exposure in the China market, but it’s hard to go it alone. The CIIE is a great platform from which to launch into China,” said David Wang.

Quick facts on Bank of China Supply-Demand Matchmaking Conferences:

• 52 New Zealand exhibitors attended the 2019 CIIE matchmaking conference, participating in 195 rounds of business negotiations over 3 days

• New Zealand exhibitors signed 87 MOUs at the 2019 CIIE

• 2,160 MOUs were signed at the 2019 CIIE matchmaking conferences

• 4,625 companies from 103 countries and regions attended the 2nd CIIE matchmaking conference organised by Bank of China Limited (BOC)



