Medsalv wins at the NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards

Friday, 29 November 2019, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Medsalve

Medsalv has won the Going Circular Award at the NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards held in Auckland on 28 November – the most hotly contested award. The NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards are New Zealand’s longest-standing sustainability awards. Now in their 17th year, they recognise and celebrate success in sustainability.

The Going Circular Award, sponsored by Auckland Council, is presented to an organisation that is making demonstrable progress towards going circular. That means designing products or services to help create a circular economy in New Zealand – where the lifecycles of materials will be maximised, optimised and continued indefinitely through continuous reuse.

The judges said: “Medsalv is turning the medical device industry on its head by reusing single-use medical equipment – so each item is used multiple times instead of once. It gives employment opportunities to disadvantaged people, and when devices get to the point of no more use, they are disassembled and recycled. This company is tackling one of New Zealand’s most challenging sectors and is growing.”

Procurement and Supply Chain Manager at MercyAscot, one of NZ’s leading hospitals, and a Medsalv customer Carol Guise, – remarked “Medsalv’s initiative is a fantastic way for us to deliver more sustainable healthcare – and it is great to see them getting this recognition for their work. We are excited to see the future impact they will bring to the sector.

Founder of Medsalv, Oliver Hunt says “We are absolutely humbled to have received this award amongst such fierce competition, and thankful for the recognition. Sustainable impact in 2020 was a key theme of the evening - we hope to embody this to the fullest with the continued adoption of our model by hospitals around the country over the coming year”

For the list of winners and commendations for the 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards go to:sustainable.org.nz/awards.


-ENDS-


ALSO:

