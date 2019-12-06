Apple Watch Series 5 available to preorder

Spark will offer Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular), featuring an Always-On display, breakthrough communication, fitness and health capabilities along with built-in cellular.

Customers can pre-order Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starting today in stores and at Spark.co.nz. Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) will be available in stores starting Friday 13 December. For complete pricing details, please visit spark.co.nz/shop/apple-shop/watch/apple-watch-series-5-cellular.

Apple Watch Series 5 debuts an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information without raising or tapping the display. New location features, from a built-in compass to current elevation, help users better navigate their day. Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch, even without their iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) can be paired with Spark’s new One Number Wearable Plan, giving Spark customers unlimited data[i] and shared calls and texts (from an eligible primary plan) for $12.99 per month[ii]. For a limited time, customers who purchase the plan will receive the first three months free.

“Kiwis have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Apple Watch with cellular connectivity in New Zealand and Spark is excited to be the first to bring the capability to market,” said Renee Mateparae, Spark’s Future of Connectivity Lead.

“Spark has been working hard to bring customers the benefits of Apple Watch Series 5 with cellular. The introduction of the Spark One Number Wearable Plan for Apple Watch will let customers stay connected with or without their iPhone nearby, giving Kiwis all the flexibility and freedom they’ve been waiting for.”

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit Spark.co.nz. For more details on Apple Watch, please visit www.apple.com/nz.





© Scoop Media

