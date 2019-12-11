Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Road and rail investment applauded

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Business Central

The Government's commitment today to significantly increase infrastructure investment is a welcome boost to businesses at a time when economic growth and confidence is lower than it should be, says Business Central.

"Infrastructure investment to increase the productivity of our economy by making it easier for people to get around and for our exports to get to market is very welcome," says Chief Executive John Milford.

"The Government is earmarking $12 billion of additional infrastructure spending, with an immediate $6.8 billion coming for new road and rail projects.

"While specific projects will not be named until next year, we look forward to the Government coming to the party on the key transport needs in our region.

"This includes contributing its fair share to the full Let's Get Wellington Moving package including a second Terrace Tunnel. Beyond Wellington city, there are urgent regional needs such as Petone to Grenada, Melling Interchange, SH58 upgrades, and Otaki to Levin.

"This roading investment must go hand-in-hand with upgrades to public transport capacity, both in the rail network into Wellington, and through the city into the airport.

"Economic growth has halved over recent years. While there are many reasons for this, improving the capacity and resilience of our transport networks is a great way to stimulate activity and reinforce confidence.

"Transmission Gully will be transformational for the region when it opens next year. What comes next is equally important for the region's development.

"The Government must get on with designing, consenting and constructing projects which are needed by the regions and make economic sense.

"Wellington has suffered from inadequate roads and public transport links into the city and through to the airport for decades. Now is the opportunity to do the job properly."

ENDS


Find more from Business Central on InfoPages.
 
 
 
