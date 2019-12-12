Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Prudent, workable suggestions for council funding

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Business NZ

BusinessNZ says the Productivity Commission has listened to business concerns in making its recommendations on council funding.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says higher rates on business, unrelated to services received, are a key problem in the way councils currently operate.

"New Zealand businesses pay about half of all council rates but don’t get proportionate services. Business agrees with the Commission’s finding that rates on business should be equal to services received.

"BusinessNZ strongly disagreed with the proposal for a vacant-land tax to be implemented by councils, and we are pleased to see the Commission recommend that this tax should not be advanced, recommending instead that councils should tackle the problem of lack of housing supply by reducing regulatory barriers.

"In other areas, we would agree with the Commission’s recommendations that councils should be allowed to charge for water by volume and implement road congestion charges - but not to impose accommodation levies - and that central government should help pay for more local infrastructure.

"The Commission has heeded BusinessNZ’s recommendation that councils consider selling or part-selling existing non-essential assets to build new, essential assets. This would be a major help in financing new local infrastructure.

"It is to be hoped that the Government will action the Productivity Commission’s prudent and workable recommendations."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Business NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 