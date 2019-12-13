Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Friday, 13 December 2019, 8:43 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZD opens at 0.6582

All eyes will be on the UK this morning, with the results of their election starting to come thick and fast. The Polls close and the highly anticipated Exit Poll will come in at 11:00 AM NZT. Historically these can be pretty accurate, so if it comes in from that that Boris does indeed have a clear majority, the market will react straight away. The formal count is expected to be in around 3:00 PM NZT, but depending on the Exit Poll, this may not have too much reaction, as the market has already priced the result in. If however the Exit Poll points towards a lot more marginal outcome or is too close to call, then expect every Boroughs result to be market moving, and we could have a very volatile day. However the risks are slightly skewed. A Boris victory is pretty priced in, which means there should be some upside if it is indeed confirmed, but not as much as the downside would be if he is not.

Elections aside, the market has been buoyed on the latest positive tweets about the Trade deal, with it apparently being close. This isn’t the first time a deal has been hinted at, and you would have to think Trump is doing well day trading his own announcements. To be fair though, if it does happen, we could be starting next week with Boris in, Brexit happening and soon to be behind us, as well as US trade deal done and all that uncertainty behind us. There is a case we could be strongly risk on, and the NZD and the AUD could be moving pretty significantly higher from here.

Global equity markets are generally up, - Dow +0.48%, S&P 500 +0.57%, FTSE +0.79%, DAX +0.57%, CAC +0.40%, Nikkei +0.14%, Shanghai -0.30%

Gold prices are flat at $1,472 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have grinded 1.3% higher, trading at $59.48 a barrel

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 