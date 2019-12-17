DSM shows commitment to quality with Auckland facility

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: DSM shows growing commitment to quality and the environment with the new Auckland facility)

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, announces the official opening of its upgraded facility in Auckland, New Zealand. The company is looking to expand and strengthen its footprint in the market, building on an established presence of more than 20 years.

Run on renewable electricity sources, the newly upgraded Auckland facility will further improve DSM’s resource efficacy, decreasing its emissions and sending a clear message on its commitment to using renewable energy. The facility will produce a range of sustainable and innovative nutritional compounds, for a wide range of segments, like Early Life Nutrition, Food & Beverage, Sports Nutrition and Medical Nutrition. The new production plant will optimise the production of micronutrient premixes for increased efficiency, in order to better serve the growing consumer market for nutritional products in the Asia Pacific region.

It incorporates the highest industry standards to guarantee product quality for our customers and allow for increased, customer driven innovation with new ingredients, building on the strong track record the NZ site built over the years, in premix innovation.

With an aim to deepen DSM’s connection to its consumers in the Oceania region, the new plant serves as a catalyst for growth in Australia and New Zealand, reinforcing DSM’s ambitions for both countries. DSM draws on the latest science and technology to develop tailor-made solutions, leveraging its product portfolio and innovation capabilities to ensure customers extract maximum value from the solutions developed and produced locally.

Commenting on the opening, Leah Davey, General Manager, Oceania DSM Nutritional Products said, “We are proud to be walking the talk with our site run on renewable electricity and our newly upgraded facility in Auckland will further advance the high quality standards in the production of our nutritional premix. We will continue to front run the production of premixes with new and innovative ingredients, all of which will enable our customers and partners to deliver more innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle some of the toughest social and environmental challenges.”

As part of DSM efforts in advocating that business can do well and do good, the upgraded facility is implementing several innovative practices to optimise product quality, safety and sustainability.

The site’s electricity consumption will contribute a net positive to climate action. The facility will run on renewable electricity generated from solar, hydro and geothermal sources.

To reduce microbiological risks, the new facility has adopted a dry plant philosophy, segregating dry processing from wet cleaning. Apart from new blending and packing equipment, the facility also features improved layout, zoning and floors with anti-microbial growth properties.

