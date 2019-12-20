Progressing business across borders.

18.12.2019

Indian High Commissioner stresses on one-to-one engagement to progress business across borders.

The Indian High Commissioner, Muktesh Pardeshi, addressed the members of the India New Zealand Business Council and the business community in Auckland on 18 December 2020 at EY.

The High Commissioner spoke on the long standing cultural and people-to-people connections between India and New Zealand and stressed that more needs to be done for business interactions.

H.E. Muktesh Pardeshi recounted the progress both countries have made specially in the last 3 months with high level interactions both at G2G, B2B, C2C level. He said that in this year itself there has been many exchanges on the political front, as well as between the Navy and business community. This is a very good indicator of our growing ties.

Later on, he was joined by Heath Mills from NZCPA, who shared his insights into the opportunities within the sporting sector. He encouraged NZ businesses to leverage off the brand that Blackcaps have created specifically in India.

INZBC Chair Sameer Handa welcomed the guests while EC member Jay Changlani thanked all the members, partners and stakeholders for their contribution in 2019 to lift the India New Zealand relationship.

Sameer Handa gave an overview of the activities of the Council and also acknowledged the delegation of kiwi businesses that are going to the Indian F&B sector trade show – Indus Food.

“INZBC has been at the forefront of increasing B2B engagement between both the countries and the fact that this is the 3rd time such a delegation is going to India, is proof of it”, said Sameer.

The Indian High Commissioner also congratulated INZBC for it’s ongoing endeavors and efforts in this regard.

INZBC’s head of Strategic Partnerships, Sunil Kaushal said that with NZ India trade crossing $3Billion mark, it is a good time for all stakeholders to take a stock of how we can work as NZ India Inc to further this blossoming relationship from all facets of trade, cultural, people to people and government to government levels.

“The Indian High Commissioner’s update shows the level of intensity that both governments are placing on taking the relationship to the next level in the coming decade and India New Zealand Business Council endorses those efforts and will positively contribute to the development of those initiatives for our members and NZ India Inc”, said Sunil.

The High Commissioner also released the latest issue of INZBC Trade Magazine, KiaOra India along with other speakers and board members.

The online version of the magazine is available here: http://bit.ly/KOI1219

