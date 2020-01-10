Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand inflight Wi-Fi hits major milestone

Friday, 10 January 2020, 10:52 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand


Air New Zealand has now offered more than one million free inflight Wi-Fi sessions to customers.

The airline first started rolling out Wi-Fi capability across its international jet fleet in October 2017, making it free of charge from December 2018.

Inflight Wi-Fi is now available on 23 international aircraft including five Boeing 777-300s, six 777-200s and one 787-9, as well as all 11 A320 and A321 neo aircraft which have been delivered so far. These aircraft predominantly fly the airline’s trans-Tasman, Pacific Island, US and London routes.

Air New Zealand Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod says the airline hit the one million milestone on a flight from Auckland to Perth.

“In addition to reaching the one million milestone, December was our biggest month ever for free inflight Wi-Fi sessions with more than 122,000 customers connecting. This beats our previous record of 103,000 sessions in July 2019,” Mr Tod says.

“We’re delighted with the uptake of our inflight Wi-Fi and have had great customer interest since its introduction with travellers from around the world finding it a fantastic way to be able to stay connected with their friends and family.”

Air New Zealand’s remaining international aircraft are scheduled to be equipped with Wi-Fi throughout 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 