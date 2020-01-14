Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZVAPOR Supporting Australian Bush Fires

Tuesday, 14 January 2020, 3:08 pm
Press Release: NZVAPOR


NZVAPOR is donating $1 from every bottle of e-liquids sold to help the NSW Rural Fire

Service continue its emergency fire-fighting and the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital who are caring for the injured Koalas.

“The team at NZVAPOR feels for the victims and want to support the first responders of these horrific fires in Australia. We are committed to helping, not only because we have a lot of valued customers in Australia, but because we want to help our fellow Australians at this tragic time”, says QJ Satchell, Managing Director, NZVAPOR and President of the New Zealand Vaping Alliance.

A total of 27 people have died in the state of New South Wales (NSW) and more than 2,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged.

In Australia, the Rural Fire Brigades offer vital emergency services as well as community meeting points to assist those in need.

It is estimated up to 30% of Koalas in the NSW region have been killed because of their habitat being destroyed.

The aim of the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital is to treat injured Koalas and distribute drinking stations throughout the fire-affected regions of NSW to help Koala survival. The funds raised will also go towards building a ‘KoalaArk’, a facility that allows the surviving Koalas to rehabilitate before returning to the wild.
You can help support the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital by purchasing NZVAPOR e-liquids this January.

