Metlifecare receives consent for golf course village

Earthworks are underway for ‘Fairway Gardens’, Metlifecare’s newest retirement village development in the east Auckland suburb of Botany Downs.

The resource consent covers all stages of the $180 million development, with the first 48 premium apartments expected to be completed mid-2021.

Metlifecare CEO Glen Sowry says he is excited by the opportunity to build New Zealand’s first-ever retirement village to be located on a golf course, in a prime area of Auckland real estate.

“It’s a great milestone to break ground on what we believe will be a village unlike any other, with unobstructed access to an outstanding golf course and real community integration that promotes wellness and social interaction,” he said.

The unique site on Pakuranga Golf Course on the corner of Botany and Cascades Roads will deliver more than 200 independent and serviced apartments and 40 care beds on completion, with no hard boundaries separating the village green from the 18-hole golf course. Careful design and planning ensures sweeping views over the greens and down the fairways.

The announcement of the name, Fairway Gardens, follows a well-attended community information event held at the golf course in mid 2019. Metlifecare shared the masterplan and architectural concept design, followed by a feedback session on name, design and layout.

“The name reflects the village’s seamless integration with the golf course and the expansive views across the green,” Mr Sowry said. “It was fantastic to involve the community in the process, which showed a clear desire for the unique location and facilities to inform its identity.”

The village holds clear appeal for golf lovers – many of Pakuranga Golf Club’s members have already registered interest. But its warm, contemporary design, premium amenities including outdoor covered lounge, bar and café, wellbeing space, beauty salon, swimming pool, gym, spa, and prime location just a short walk from Botany Town Centre and Lloyd Elsmore Park, ensures a wider appeal.

Investment in East Auckland

Fairway Gardens will be Metlifecare’s fifth village in the East Auckland region, sitting alongside Dannemora Gardens, Highlands, Edgewater Village and Longford Park. Significant investment is being made in the area, with a comprehensive revitalisation project underway to deliver 45 new apartments and a homestead model care home at Edgewater, while a second new retirement village, Pohutukawa Landing, is under construction in the heart of Beachlands with the first villas due in 2021.

The developments will create a significant number of jobs for registered nurses, gardeners, caregivers, social coordinators and chefs.

For further information on Fairway Gardens or to keep informed of the opening date of the information centre please register online at www.fairwaygardens.co.nz or call 0800 909 303.





