Tickets on Sale for Women in Forestry conference

Tuesday, 21 January 2020, 2:24 pm
21 January 2020

Tickets are on sale for the Women in Forestry Conference, being held from 30 April – 2 May 2020 in Whangamata.

The Women in Forestry conference will bring together women in the NZ Forestry industry, to connect, learn and share experiences.

The third event of its kind, the conference is organised by the Women in Forestry Network, a grass-roots movement founded to support women in the industry.

Women in Forestry co-founder and General Manager Sarah Davidson says there is a need for more female support in the industry.

“The Women in Forestry network is industry- led, set up to provide peer-to-peer support” she says.

“There’s a need particularly for female business owners, where they are often the silent achievers keeping things running smoothly behind the scenes,” she says.

The conference content has been designed based on feedback from members of the network.

“We’ve got a great line up of speakers, who will tackle workplace injury, emergency response from an Office Manager's perspective, dealing with trauma and more,” she says.

“We also have a logging site visit planned to one of our local members, who are doing some awesome work in staff training and development.”

Tickets are $100 and on sale now.

Visit https://www.womeninforestry.com/conference-2020 for more information.

ENDS/


