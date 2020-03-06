Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Green Hydrogen Announcement A Game-changer

Friday, 6 March 2020, 11:39 am
Press Release: Business NZ

BusinessNZ Energy Council executive director Tina Schirr commends the government’s announcement it will invest $19.9 million through the Provincial Growth Fund in a South Taranaki hydrogen energy facility.

"We are pleased the Fund is working with Taranaki businesses to build sustainable long-term energy solutions. It’s crucial the knowledge gained from this venture is shared with the wider community," Ms Schirr says.

The joint venture between Ballance Agri-Nutrients and Hiringa Energy will see the production of green hydrogen from renewable electricity and water at a facility in Kapuni.

The green hydrogen produced will then be used to power the Ballance Agri-Nutrients’ Kapuni plant.

"The project will create around 50 jobs during construction and an additional seven jobs after construction, boosting the Taranaki economy.

"It is important for the business community, policymakers, innovators and investors to understand the full range of ways that we can reduce our emissions."

Late last year, the Hydrogen Global Initiative was unveiled by the World Energy Council (WEC).

First Gas, Arup, and the Australian government are just some of those committed to Hydrogen Global - a platform for companies, governments, councils and institutions to showcase their work and learn from each other.

The non-binding Hydrogen Global Charter aims to merge global hydrogen efforts to send a signal to the market that demand for low carbon hydrogen is on the rise.

 

