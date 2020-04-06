Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Good News For Lone Workers

Monday, 6 April 2020, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Direct Safety

Kiwi company offers free mobile app and live Call Centre to monitor safety of essential workers during lockdown

A leading New Zealand remote worker monitoring company is offering employers of essential workers or those working from home alone, a free service which monitors employees’ safety during the current COVID–19 lockdown period.

Ms Sophie Tew, customer support manager of Directsafety says its Loner Worker mobile app turns any iPhone or Android smartphone into a personal safety monitoring device alerting the company if the worker hasn’t regularly checked in at an agreed schedule or when they activate an alarm.

“This could be as the result of an accident, fall or sickness requiring emergency response which could influence the outcome of an injured or distressed worker,” said Ms Tew.

The free service is suitable to any low risk employee required to work from home, essential workers being employees or contractors working alone or exposed to danger.

“It gives peace of mind to employees and to employers who want to ensure the safety of their staff, especially in these difficult times” said Ms Tew.

The government has given approval for Directsafety to supply employers with safety products during the Alert 4 period with the service easily implemented and users trained remotely.

“We’re proud to offer this complete Lone Worker safety solution which we normally distribute to New Zealand companies for $39.95 per user/mth, free for lone workers’ safety during this critical and desperate period,” said Ms Tew

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Direct Safety on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 