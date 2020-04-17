Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Michael Boggs appointed to Chair of NPA

Friday, 17 April 2020, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Newspaper Publishers Association

Michael Boggs appointed to Chair of Newspaper Publishers Association


Michael Boggs

NZME Chief Executive Michael Boggs has been appointed chair of the Newspaper Publishers’ Association. He replaces Phil Eustace, chair since 2016.

“Phil has played a key role in leading the NPA through a time of great change in the media sector,” said Mr Boggs.

“He provided effective leadership to the association and drove its efforts to provide advertisers with a one-stop-shop solution for their marketing needs.

“Newspapers and their websites remain a powerful force in New Zealand – never more so than in the current Covid-19 crisis as every day, millions of New Zealanders are seeking out news and information they can trust alongside advertising published on NPA members’ platforms,” he said.

Michael Boggs was appointed Chief Executive of NZME in March 2016 having been the company’s CFO before that. Previous appointments included senior leadership roles in the insurance, telecommnications and technology sectors.

The NPA represents publishers of all New Zealand daily and Sunday newspapers and their websites and mobile platforms. As well as co-ordinating publishers’ interests in areas including government affairs, media freedom and advertising standards, the NPA also co-ordinates advertising bookings across all titles under the Newsworks brand. Other activities include the Print Media Copyright Agency (PMCA) and the annual Voyager Media Awards.

