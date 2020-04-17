Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ACC Delay In Invoicing Welcomed

Friday, 17 April 2020, 1:32 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ has welcomed ACC’s decision to delay invoicing by three months to help businesses cope with the impact of Covid-19.

Invoices for ACC levies in the 2020/21 financial year will now be sent out in October instead of July.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said ACC levies were a significant cost to business, set at an average of 67c per $100 of payroll costs.

While the Government’s wage subsidy was helping to ensure employees were paid, it did not assist with employers’ other employment costs including ACC levies.

"Delaying invoicing until October will help employers continue to meet their ACC obligations," Mr Hope said.

