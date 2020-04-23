Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Growing Need For Secure Live-stream Meetings During Lockdown

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Tandem NZ

New Zealand owned company Tandem Studios, is attracting national attention for its offering of a secure live-stream meeting service as international debate escalates on the security of the global providers of virtual meeting applications.

As the world turns to on-line meetings during Covid-19 lockdowns, schools, government organisations, businesses and even individual users are reviewing their use of global giants such as HouseParty and Zoom, amid increasing security concerns about their vulnerability to hackers.

The situation has seen growing demand for Tandem Studios live streaming services. A video, live streaming and podcast production company with headquarters in Christchurch and Auckland, Tandem is fielding inquiries throughout New Zealand for home-grown on-line secure meeting services.

Tandem Studios were early pioneers of providing secure live streaming services and for more than five years has been working with numerous city and regional councils across New Zealand.

Tandem Studios owner Dave Dunlay says the company’s innovation was born out of another crisis situation, the Christchurch earthquakes.

“We lived through the Christchurch earthquake, so we had to become flexible for our business to survive,” Dave said. “Tandem won a contract in 2011 to live stream the 18 month Canterbury Earthquake Royal Commission, which were watched by thousands of people all around the world. The videos from these hearings are still available via You Tube.

“Using that knowledge and experience, we offer opportunities for our New Zealand clients to connect though live streaming and help keep their communications going as we all work through this Covid-19 lockdown. Our team is providing most of these services from their own home, adhering to the lock down regulations.”

Ensuring local councils can still meet and make decisions during lockdown is crucial for continuity of services. Tandem Studios is currently live streaming weekly council meetings for the Auckland Council and Christchurch City Council. Elected members log in from home and members of the public can watch the meetings live online, or via video in their own time to see and hear local democracy still in action. All the live streams are recorded and edited into bite size chunks of information which can be found through the Council websites.

John Filsell, Head of Community Support, Governance & Partnerships Unit at Christchurch City Council says, “We are grateful that we are able to stream the Council’s meeting during these unprecedented times. Live streaming enables our Council to continue to make important decisions, whilst ensuring our community remains engaged and connected.”

Dave Dunlay says it’s great for a New Zealand company to take on the global giants with their live streaming services. He says Tandem is offering highly customised services and they are enjoying helping Kiwi’s connect with Kiwis.

Tandem provides specialised live streaming options, such as in-stream chat, webinars, questions and polls, hosting private or public streaming, and registered or paid entry to access the stream.

Teulo, a progressive platform for architects, designers and building professionals, is one of the businesses using Tandem to live stream conferences during the lockdown.

Tandem Studios was established in 1974 and has more than 40 years’ experience in producing content.

In addition to its live-streaming services the company’s production team recently co-produced and recorded the podcast Black Hands, a 10-part series about the Bain family murders which hit number one in the podcast charts of three countries. This is now being made into a television series.

To find out more, visit https://tandemstudios.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tandem NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 