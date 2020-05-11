Red Seal Films And Launches ‘Incredible Inside’ Campaign From Lockdown Bubbles

‘Incredible Inside’ encourages Kiwis to look after themselves to achieve wellness from the inside out

Just a few years shy of its 100 year anniversary, New Zealand founded health and wellness brand Red Seal has launched the first part of its new global brand positioning ‘Incredible Inside’ with a two-tiered campaign that was briefed, concepted, produced and filmed entirely within lockdown.

Alert Level 4 lockdown hit just days before Red Seal’s marketing team were to begin pre-production on a campaign to launch the ‘Incredible Inside’ brand positioning. Rather than folding up shop, they doubled down and produced a new campaign from within each team member’s ‘bubble’.

Working with long time agency partners Studio Nash & MBM, Red Seal strategically took the campaign to launch on television and On Demand on ANZAC day when TV ratings were at an all-time high. The brand’s revamped ethos; ‘When you put incredible in you get incredible out’ is reflective of the brand’s founding belief.

“After nearly 100 years of Red Seal caring for Kiwis’ health, now more than ever is the time to take sage guidance in achieving wellness from the inside out,” says Aurelia Moly, Head of Marketing at Red Seal NZ.

“Red Seal was founded with the simple idea that that the human body will strive involuntarily to correct ill health when given the goodness it needs, which has never rung truer than in our current climate,” Aurelia explains.

“Despite the unique logistical challenges we faced, this project has all the hallmarks of true Kiwi ingenuity.”

“Thanks to the incredible efforts of our team and agency partners, the result is a visually beautiful film and moving message of resilience through a testing time.”

The brand campaign is supported by a functional social media campaign and website, ‘Community Immunity’, which shares helpful immunity tips.

“We’re proud to be sharing with Kiwis a creative campaign that reflects a collective sense of relief and has a supportive tangible element to it.”

“Going from strategy to ideas, producing content, social posts and a website from scratch in just over 10 days was a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my career,” adds Moly.

David Nash and Connan James of Studio Nash created the two tier campaign under lockdown, in collaboration with global strategic lead Simon Hammond of 50 Crates - all over Zoom.

Nash comments, “The ad’s key phrase, ‘Knock the bastard off’, is the late Sir Edmund Hillary’s famous quote after conquering Mt Everest. We wanted the brand to offer more than the standard ‘We’re in this together’ message. As the situation evolved by the day, so did the TVC script. As we got towards ANZAC Day, Sir Ed’s quote couldn’t be more fitting.”

“The production process started with a few frantic phone calls,” adds Nash. However, production company Film Construction was up to the challenge, pulling off two finished pieces from sourcing talent to final cut.

Belinda and Perry Bradley along with producer Jozsef Fityus led the film production with Belinda’s own father featuring in the TVC.

The social ‘Community Immunity’ campaign was created by a group of professional camera crew and the talent they had in their bubbles.

Incredible Inside launched on Anzac Day and will air for six weeks. For more information on Red Seal and the ‘Incredible Inside’ campaign, visit https://www.incredibleinside.co.nz/

