Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Red Seal Films And Launches ‘Incredible Inside’ Campaign From Lockdown Bubbles

Monday, 11 May 2020, 2:50 pm
Press Release: Red Seal

‘Incredible Inside’ encourages Kiwis to look after themselves to achieve wellness from the inside out

Just a few years shy of its 100 year anniversary, New Zealand founded health and wellness brand Red Seal has launched the first part of its new global brand positioning ‘Incredible Inside’ with a two-tiered campaign that was briefed, concepted, produced and filmed entirely within lockdown.

Alert Level 4 lockdown hit just days before Red Seal’s marketing team were to begin pre-production on a campaign to launch the ‘Incredible Inside’ brand positioning. Rather than folding up shop, they doubled down and produced a new campaign from within each team member’s ‘bubble’.

Working with long time agency partners Studio Nash & MBM, Red Seal strategically took the campaign to launch on television and On Demand on ANZAC day when TV ratings were at an all-time high. The brand’s revamped ethos; ‘When you put incredible in you get incredible out’ is reflective of the brand’s founding belief.

“After nearly 100 years of Red Seal caring for Kiwis’ health, now more than ever is the time to take sage guidance in achieving wellness from the inside out,” says Aurelia Moly, Head of Marketing at Red Seal NZ.

“Red Seal was founded with the simple idea that that the human body will strive involuntarily to correct ill health when given the goodness it needs, which has never rung truer than in our current climate,” Aurelia explains.

“Despite the unique logistical challenges we faced, this project has all the hallmarks of true Kiwi ingenuity.”

“Thanks to the incredible efforts of our team and agency partners, the result is a visually beautiful film and moving message of resilience through a testing time.”

The brand campaign is supported by a functional social media campaign and website, ‘Community Immunity’, which shares helpful immunity tips.

“We’re proud to be sharing with Kiwis a creative campaign that reflects a collective sense of relief and has a supportive tangible element to it.”

“Going from strategy to ideas, producing content, social posts and a website from scratch in just over 10 days was a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my career,” adds Moly.

David Nash and Connan James of Studio Nash created the two tier campaign under lockdown, in collaboration with global strategic lead Simon Hammond of 50 Crates - all over Zoom.

Nash comments, “The ad’s key phrase, ‘Knock the bastard off’, is the late Sir Edmund Hillary’s famous quote after conquering Mt Everest. We wanted the brand to offer more than the standard ‘We’re in this together’ message. As the situation evolved by the day, so did the TVC script. As we got towards ANZAC Day, Sir Ed’s quote couldn’t be more fitting.”

“The production process started with a few frantic phone calls,” adds Nash. However, production company Film Construction was up to the challenge, pulling off two finished pieces from sourcing talent to final cut.

Belinda and Perry Bradley along with producer Jozsef Fityus led the film production with Belinda’s own father featuring in the TVC.

The social ‘Community Immunity’ campaign was created by a group of professional camera crew and the talent they had in their bubbles.

Incredible Inside launched on Anzac Day and will air for six weeks. For more information on Red Seal and the ‘Incredible Inside’ campaign, visit https://www.incredibleinside.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Red Seal on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 