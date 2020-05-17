Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Reserve Bank Helps Real Estate, Now Govt Needs Policy Review

Sunday, 17 May 2020, 11:30 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate

By Derryn Mayne

The Reserve Bank’s decision to remove its mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions, for at least a year, will mean more young Kiwis can buy their first homes sooner. The days of banks needing a 20% deposit are over.

Deposits will still be required and banks’ assessment of people’s ability to service the debt will remain tough, but at least banks now have greater flexibility to assess mortgage applications case by case.

While the Reserve Bank is holding the Official Cash Rate at 0.25%, it is nearly doubling its quantitative easing programme to $60 billion in a bid to stimulate the economy and reduce the cost of borrowing. Well signalled to stay at record-low levels for some time, there’s now an expectation that mortgage rates will fall even further, with some already below 3%.

With lower deposit requirements, servicing mortgages being cheaper than renting in many cases, and vendors increasingly willing to negotiate on price, young Kiwis have the best opportunity to get on the housing ladder in more than a decade.

The Reserve Bank has pulled enough levers for now to help buyers, sellers, and the industry at large. The next thing is for the Government to review any legislation that may hinder real estate’s revival, including softening its foreign buyer ban - even temporarily.

New Zealand’s getting headlines all over the world for its overall handling of Covid-19. Many living in the likes of the United Kingdom, United States, and some European countries must be wondering ‘where is a safe place for me to live and invest my life savings?’

Many Kiwi ex-pats will also return off the back of the global pandemic’s economic fall-out. At the same time, our offices are getting plenty of enquiries from overseas investors keen to buy into new-build residential developments in the safe-haven of New Zealand.

The Government has given an assurance that it’s singularly focused on delivering things that will aid the country’s recovery. As part of that, they should revisit their policy which stopped almost all non-residents from buying existing homes. Opening up New Zealand real estate a little more would definitely provide a boost to the housing market and country.

When the Overseas Investment Amendment Bill came into force on 22 October 2018 its impact was swift and significant. Sales to overseas buyers dropped by 81% in the following quarter compared to the same time a year earlier. Any policy reversal would equally have a quick and demonstrable impact.

With recent statistics showing more foreign owners selling than buying, maybe we could allow those who already own property here to buy again. That would help with real estate transactions without lifting the proportion of foreign ownership. It would allow overseas property investors to sell part of their portfolio and reinvest in other aspects of the sector or in other parts of the country. Another idea is to just lift the foreign buyer ban in certain areas, such as Queenstown.

In the meantime, confusion reigns as to where the real estate market is heading. Some are saying it’s going to fall by double digits, while others are saying it should hold up relatively well given record-low interest rates and a continual housing shortage. All while buyers and vendors are wondering whether to act now or wait.

For those selling and looking to buy again, it’s important to remember they’ll be doing so in the same market, so it won’t make much long-term difference. For first-home buyers, waiting could prove a gamble because house prices might rebound sooner than expected. At the same time, surveys show most property investors remain keen to stick to their plans.

Rest assured, Century 21’s salespeople will continue to drive business hard, with plenty of Kiwis still wanting and needing to move house.

Derryn Mayne is the Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

www.century21.co.nz

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about "freedom" and "celebration", but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. "The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week's time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have "capacity in the health system".
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand's unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

