Māori Language Commission Staff Working Virtually

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori staff will continue to work from home during Level 2 and the organisation’s Ballance Street office will remain closed to the public.

“While our physical offices in Ballance Street may be closed: our virtual office remains open. For general enquiries please email us on info@tetaurawhiri.govt.nz or telephone us on 04-471-0244," said chief executive, Ngahiwi Apanui.

“Our staff are our greatest asset and for us it made sense to keep everyone home where they can continue to work on a range of fronts to help revitalise te reo Māori. A week before lockdown our staff at most risk from the virus were sent home to work and the rest of the whare joined them the following Tuesday. While working from home they’ve produced some incredible outcomes.”

“Before the end of the first week of lockdown we mobilised some of the nation’s leading Māori language experts into a rapid response, te reo translation team. They have been working seven days a week, helping ensure that we are fighting the Coronavirus in both of our official, spoken languages.”

“Kia kaha te reo Māori! Kia kaha Aotearoa!”

