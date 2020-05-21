World First For A New Zealand Olive Grove

What does a Martinborough olive grove have in common with Ferrari, Chanel, Tiffani & Co., Audemars Piguet, S. T. Dupont, The Ritz-Carlton, Hilton and some of the best products and services in the world?

They are all winners of the prestigious, annual Luxury Lifestyle Awards, based in New York. The Awards cover 60 countries, more than 400 categories and 10,000 participants all over the world and are associated with some of the world’s top media outlets such as Vogue, Marie Claire and Forbes.

The awarded Martinborough olive grove, Dali, has won New Zealand’s first ever placing in the category ‘Best Luxury Olive Oils in the World’.

Dali was recognized to be in the top 25 luxury olive oil producers in the world for 2020. Only three southern hemisphere olive groves were in the top 25 producers (see Award results attached).

The ‘Best Luxury Olive Oils in the World’ award comes on top of Dali receiving ‘A World’s Best Olive Oil’ award at the New York International Olive Oil Competitions in 2019 for Dali Frantoio, one of the grove’s high performing oils. This oil has won Best in Class and Champion in local awards.

Dali Olive Oil Maker, Ross Vintiner said the Award came as a humbling and exciting surprise during early harvesting at Dali Estate in Martinborough.

“To be ranked alongside great products, services and brands of the world is a rare honour, and the first for a New Zealand olive grove. The awards recognise innovators and quality. It is also notable that other winning olive groves share our deep respect for terroir and regenerative agriculture.”

Dali grows by organic and biodynamic practices and produces the Wairarapa’s first commercial Kalamata olives as well as extra virgin olive oils. Dali oils – Picual, Frantoio and a blend called Coupage – have all received Gold Medals in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

