IDC MarketScape Names Unisys As A “Major Player” In The Era Of Multiplied Innovation

Monday, 6 July 2020, 11:30 am
Press Release: Unisys

IDC MarketScape Names Unisys as a “Major Player” for Asia Pacific (ex. Japan) Workplace Services in the Era of Multiplied Innovation

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced today that the company has been positioned as a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (ex. Japan) Workplace Services in the Era of Multiplied Innovation 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc # AP46571220, June 2020).

Leon Sayers, lead advisory consultant for Unisys Asia Pacific said: “This IDC MarketScape report reflects the strategic investments that Unisys is making in driving Artificial Intelligence into its complete portfolio of Digital Workplace Services offerings. For example the InteliServe™ platform incorporates different technologies – natural language processing (NLP), artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), chatbot, cloud contact centre and advanced analytics – that not only provide intelligent automation within service desk delivery, but also sentiment analysis to gauge user experience in real time.

“Across Asia Pacific there is increased interest in incorporating intelligent automation and augmentation to support to workforces spread across remote locations or who have remote workers. By integrating new technologies such as AI, robotic process automation, advanced analytics and machine learning, we are able to truly change the user experiences within traditional services such as Service Desk or Field Services. In addition, Unisys has a solid cybersecurity capability and capacity relevant for Workplace Services spanning its Unisys Stealth® software suite of offerings (Core, Cloud, Mobile, Identity), backed by their consulting, technology implementation and managed security services,” Mr Sayers said.

The IDC MarketScape: for Asia/Pacific (ex. Japan) Workplace Services in the Era of Multiplied Innovation 2020 Vendor Assessment can be accessed here.

For more information on Unisys Digital Workplace Services, visit here.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilises a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit www.unisys.co.nz. Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

