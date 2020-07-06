ACC Levy Freeze Relief For Businesses

The EMA is pleased with the Government’s announcement today that it is freezing ACC levies, paid by businesses, the self-employed and motorists to cover the costs of accidents, for two years.

Manager Employments Relations and Safety, Paul Jarvie, says it will provide certainty for businesses that will help them with their budgeting.

"We want to see more of these kinds of decisions from the Government that will make a real difference to all businesses post-COVID-19, and to the overall economy’s regeneration," he says.

Mr Jarvie cautions though that any gains made from freezing the levies for the next two years cannot come back as hikes when the freeze finishes.

"We appreciate it’s very difficult, but we hope that ACC will also be very conscious of managing medical costs over the next two years so businesses aren’t hit with additional costs in the end."

About the EMA:

The EMA is New Zealand’s largest business service organisation dedicated to helping people and businesses grow. It offers advice, learning, advocacy and support for more than 7000 businesses as members of the EMA, ExportNZ and The Manufacturers’ Network. The EMA is part of the BusinessNZ network and its territory spans the upper North Island. The EMA also offers many of its services nationally to member businesses, and through its partners. www.ema.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

