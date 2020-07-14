Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Boomi Announces Blueprint Framework For Data Management

Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Dell Boomi

Auckland, New Zealand. – July 14, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business, today announced Boomi Blueprint, a framework to ensure that customer’s digital ambitions are realised, implemented effectively and efficiently, thus enabling them to achieve faster ROI. The framework includes leadership guidance, design practice and implementation practices.

The Boomi Blueprint framework helps customers to ensure implementation is done right and efficiently, thus lowering implementation costs and lowering total cost of ownership. The framework further builds upon Boomi’s Integration Centre of Excellence (ICoE) service, which was announced in February.

“Organisations across A/NZ are showing a burning need to transform, and many are turning to ‘low-code’ technology to enable and expedite that process. The Boomi Blueprint Framework will support partners and customers to make more intelligent decisions surrounding transformation, adding value to existing and helping pursue new opportunities for their businesses,” said Nicholas Lambrou, Managing Director A/NZ at Boomi. “With 48 per cent of Australian enterprises and 35 per cent of their New Zealand counterparts planning to leverage iPaas technology in the next 12 months, Boomi’s new service will be a valuable addition to the region.”

“Disruption is the new normal and responding smartly to it requires a flexible foundation of technologies and best practices to respond rapidly,” said Chris Port, Chief Operating Officer for Boomi. “Boomi Blueprint packages our years of best practices to help customers implement their digital platform in the right way, while giving them the guidance to prioritise key initiatives that will deliver the most significant improvements to the business. Peace of mind, faster ROI, and greater agility are all essential to thrive in this economy.”

Guidance for Business to be Successful Today

Boomi Blueprint services provide guidance based on proven practices. Blueprint services encompass: leadership guidance, design practices and implementation practices. This set of best practices provides companies with the ability to respond to disruptive forces and quickly adapt their digital platform towards desired business vision and outcomes.

Leadership Guidance

Leadership Guidance encompasses platform strategy service (integration, data, or both) and helps customers define their digital ambition, assess the current state and define the target state digital platform roadmap focused on people, process, and technology. In addition, Leadership Guidance provides the Digital Ideation Lab, a Boomi innovation pop-up lab where digital specialists will explore technologies, develop prototypes, and create reference architectures for rapid business deployment.

Design Practices

Design Practices include platform architecture and platform assurance. With platform architecture, Boomi aims to ensure that your organisation receives the appropriate architecture and process guidance at critical stages of your integration platform as a service (iPaaS) implementation. Platform assurance is for existing customers and partners to ensure their existing implementation aligns with target state, roadmaps and standards, to match their digital ambition.

Implementation Practices

Every organisation starts at a different point in the integration modernisation journey and has unique strengths, opportunities, and constraints which need to be understood and factored into a modernised program. Boomi architects help enterprises build, manage, and grow an ICoE tailored for a more collaborative, community oriented, and innovative digital enterprise enabling modernisation.

Boomi Blueprint framework best practices aligns with Lean Portfolio Management, Scaled Agile and DevOps helping companies to bring agility and innovation to market.

The Boomi Blueprint framework and its reference architecture is publicly available through Boomiverse™, Boomi’s user community.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 11,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and low total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while you connect applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Atom, Atomsphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

