Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Industry Bodies Unite To Call For Ongoing Govt Assistance

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Industry organisations from across the tourism, travel, aviation, hospitality and event sectors have joined forces to plead for assurance about Government plans for ongoing support.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa Chief Executive Chris Roberts presented the joint letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a meeting at the Beehive this morning. Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis also attended the meeting.

The letter is signed by the Bed & Breakfast Association New Zealand, Bus & Coach Association, Conventions & Incentives New Zealand, Entertainment Technology New Zealand, Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand, Holiday Parks New Zealand, Hospitality New Zealand, Luxury Lodges of New Zealand, New Zealand Airports Association, New Zealand Cruise Association, New Zealand Professional Fishing Guides Association, Rental Vehicle Association, Restaurant Association of New Zealand, Ski Areas Association New Zealand, Tourism Export Council of New Zealand, Travel Agents’ Association of New Zealand and Youth Hostels Association New Zealand.

The letter congratulates the Government for the ongoing success of measures to protect New Zealand from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, all the organisations have members who are directly impacted by the closed border. With the end of the wage subsidy approaching, businesses need to know what the Government is planning, the letter says.

Australia recently announced a targeted extension of its JobKeeper programme until March 2021. However, the New Zealand wage subsidy is expiring from next month.

The tourism, travel, aviation, hospitality and event sectors are all suffering directly from the necessity to have border restrictions and will need a supportive Government partner for the foreseeable future.

“Thousands of vulnerable workers remain desperately worried about their futures. If there is to be no targeted wage subsidy extension, please signal as soon as possible what form ongoing Government support for our devastated sectors will take.”

“We accept that not every business will survive this crisis, not every job can be saved. But well targeted Government support can limit the damage and give us something to rebuild from.”

Mr Roberts says the Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism were very receptive.

“The Prime Minister understands why our sectors need more certainty around what support the Government is able to provide. I expect some further announcements soon.

“There is also strong agreement that government and industry must work together to rebuild a sustainable tourism industry that delivers for Aotearoa and its people.”

TIA’s Tourism Election 2020 Action Plan, released last week, calls on the Government elected on 19 September to prioritise the survival and recovery of tourism businesses.

Click here to read the joint letter: https://tia.org.nz/assets/9665475627/Tourism-Travel-Aviation-Hospitality-and-Event-Industry-letter-to-Prime-Minister-28-July-2020.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:


Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 