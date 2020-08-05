MTA Welcomes Launch Of Apprenticeship Boost Scheme

The Motor Trade Association has welcomed today’s launch of the Apprenticeship Boost scheme, but is urging the Government to have the courage to go further.

“This is a long-awaited win for employers supporting young people into trades,” says MTA Strategy and Advocacy Manager Greig Epps.

“We’re pleased with the way the Government has responded to the calls made by MTA and other industry leaders to provide direct support for the employers who take on the bulk of the burden of vocational education.

“With the scheme up and running, what we hope to see now is the Government has the courage of its convictions and make it permanent rather than only available until April 2022.”

Mr Epps said the financial cost was the single biggest obstacle to a business wating to provide apprenticetraining.

“Our members know apprentices are the future of our industry and the economy,” he said.

“They want to take them on but they need the strong, clear and, above all, ongoing support from the Government to might it viable.”

© Scoop Media

