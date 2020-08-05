Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Television Launches Its Whakatau 2020 Election Coverage

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Maori Television

Māori Television is set to offer unprecedented bilingual election coverage, featuring polling of the Māori electorates, leadership debates for the seven Māori seats, Election night and post-Election special.

Shane Taurima, Māori Television's Tāhuhu Rangapū says, "Our coverage will be dedicated to delivering the Māori perspective and ensuring diversity of voice for the 2020 Election. We have a unique responsibility to deliver clear, balanced and accurate information to our Māori communities around Aotearoa and across the globe, emphasising the need for Māori views represented to help people make informed choices.”

Māori Television today announced the launch of WHAKATAU 2020, its dedicated Māori, Election coverage. Focused on the key Māori electorates, WHAKATAU 2020 will be delivered live and On Demand across all Māori Television’s platforms and include bilingual election coverage.

WHAKATAU 2020 Coverage:

LIVE DEBATES
LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV) & Te Ao News Facebook
7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Hosted by experienced presenter and Māori Treaty Law expert, David Jones, the seven live debates will commence Thursday August 7, featuring candidates from each of the seven Māori seats. An eighth, special, te reo Māori debate, open to all the main party candidates in the general seats, will also be broadcast live on Monday September 7.

DEBATE SCHEDULE:

DEBATE #1 - TE TAI HAUĀURU - THURSDAY AUGUST 27
DEBATE #2 - IKAROA RĀWHITI - SUNDAY AUGUST 30
DEBATE #3 - HAURAKI-WAIKATO - THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3
DEBATE #4 - WAIARIKI - SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 6
DEBATE #5 - NATIONAL (REO MĀORI) – MONDAY SEPTEMBER 7
DEBATE #6 - TE TAI TONGA TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 8
DEBATE #7 - TE TAI TOKERAU - THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 10
DEBATE #8 - TĀMAKI MAKAURAU - SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 13

ELECTION NIGHT SPECIAL
LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV) & Te Ao News Facebook
Saturday 19 September 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Live on Channel 5 and on the Te Ao News Facebook page, the Election Night Special, hosted by David Jones will include three hours of live coverage including roaming reporters around Aotearoa capturing the mood of the nation as it happens. An expert panel of political commentators will also offer their own unique insights, analysis and perspectives as results are announced.

POST ELECTION SPECIAL
LIVE on Channel 5 (Freeview) or Channel 19 (Sky or Vodafone TV) & Te Ao News Facebook
Sunday 20 September 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Providing critical analysis, discussion of the results, outcomes and the impact for our Māori communities, the Post-Election Special will be a one-hour live show hosted by veteran broadcaster and much loved Te Ao Tapatahi presenter, Neil Waka.

Neil Waka

NEIL WAKA | With a career spanning more than 20 years in mainstream broadcast media, Neil Waka is a seasoned broadcaster who, after leaving television, successfully transitioned into senior leadership in two global organisations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Television on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Banking: Westpac NZ Lowers Merchant Fees For Small Businesses

Westpac NZ is rolling out a new merchant fee pricing structure that will lead to cost savings for more than 10,000 small and medium Kiwi businesses, and could make contactless transactions more widely available for customers. On 1 September, most ... More>>

REINZ: Million Dollar Plus Property Sales Increase 11.7% Nationally

The number of properties sold around the country for one million dollars or more during the first half (H1) of 2020 increased by 11.7% compared to H1 2019, with 5,426 million-dollar plus properties sold (up from 4,858 in H1 2019) according to the Real ... More>>

Waste: Government To Regulate Plastic Packaging, Tyres, E-Waste

The Government is stepping up action to deal with environmentally harmful products – including plastic packaging, tyres and e-waste – before they become waste. As part of the wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills, ... More>>

ALSO:

Bankers Association: Banking Becomes First Living Wage Accredited Industry

Banking has become New Zealand’s first fully living wage accredited industry, leading to nearly 1800 employees and contractors moving onto the living wage and gaining greater economic independence for them and their families. As of today, all ... More>>

ALSO:


QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 