Operating Safely In Alert Level 2 And Alert Level 3

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is today reinforcing that most businesses can operate but that safe working practices are critical to operating within Alert Level 2 and Alert Level 3 and that businesses must self-assess what they need to do to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Under Alert Level 2 and Alert Level 3 there is no distinction between essential and non-essential businesses.

Under Alert Level 2 and Alert Level 3, businesses should take active steps to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission, just as they would do normally with any other risk under the Health and Safety at Work Act. At Alert Level 3 everyone should work from home if they can.

The key difference between Alert Level 2 and Alert Level 3 is that in Alert Level 3 customers must not enter the premises of most businesses. In Alert Level 3, interactions with customers must be contactless, including for ordering, payment, and pick-up or delivery. At Alert Level 3, business cannot offer services that involve close physical contact, for example hairdressing.

The only exceptions for customers to enter premises are supermarkets, dairies, petrol stations, pharmacies, licensing trusts, and permitted health services. However, these businesses must manage the number of customers to ensure physical distancing can be maintained. In smaller premises, such as dairies, this may require a one in one out policy.

Under Alert Level 2, customers may enter premises provided measures are taken to ensure the safety of customers and workers and that the risk of COVID-19 transmission is managed.

At Alert Level 2 there are specific restrictions in place for hospitality businesses, including keeping groups of attendees seated and separated 1 metre apart, and served by a single person. More information on these rules are on www.business.govt.nz.

All businesses must display a government issued QR code for use with the NZ COVID Tracer App by 19 August and have systems in place to support contact tracing.

© Scoop Media

