Stormwater Conference Open New Possibilities To A Wider Audience

Water New Zealand’s Stormwater Conference 2020 gets underway tomorrow and for the first time goes fully online and on-demand.

Chief Executive Gillian Blythe says the online move means that many more people will now be able to “virtually” attend.

“Covid-19 has thrown up a lot of organisational challenges and while we had hoped to have our conference face to face as usual, this new era has also brought with it some new opportunities.

“During lockdown we all learned about the new tools and possibilities around online and on-demand options.

“We’ve been able to expand on what we’ve learnt from both here, and internationally, to be confident that our first-ever fully virtual conference will bring value to delegates and members.

“The Government’s reforms signal some big changes in the three waters sector. So we’re pleased to welcome the Minister for Local Government Nanaia Mahuta as opening keynote speaker while our international keynote speaker, Tom Schueler from the Chesapeake Stormwater Network will now be zoomed in from the US.

“Online gives a lot of flexibility and means that we can provide access to a whole new range of budget-friendly registration options – from full, daily, single sessions or keynote passes.

She says that for instance, there are many young professionals and students interested in the water sector who would not have been able to attend a full face to face conference but will this year be able to choose individual sessions at very affordable rates.

“International experience has indicated that online events attract and foster a younger and more diverse audience.”

The two-day conference will have live-streamed and pre-recorded presentations, webinars and facilitated Q&As, as well as access to technical papers and the opportunity to speak with exhibitors.

Go to the conference website for more information and register http://stormwaterconference.org.nz/

