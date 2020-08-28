DLA Piper Appoints Three New Partners

DLA Piper has promoted three new partners, Emma Moran, Nick Valentine and David Johnston.

Nick Valentine has extensive experience in, and is regularly quoted on, technology transactions and data protection/cybersecurity advisory work. He has a depth of experience in outsourcing transactions, software development and licensing, and data protection, privacy and cybersecurity, including developing data strategies, implementing best practice cybersecurity standards and responding to data breaches. Nick recently advised Foodstuffs on its engagement of UK data science company dunnhumby to support Foodstuffs' data strategy.

Nick says, "The ability to bring DLA Piper's global, market-leading IPT expertise to New Zealand is a real advantage in helping our clients navigate some of the biggest risks facing they're facing - data protection and cybersecurity issues". Nick's technology and sourcing expertise make him a trusted advisor to clients looking at business transformation and new channels to market.

Emma Moran is an effective commercial litigator who advises clients and resolves disputes across areas including public law, construction, insurance, and life sciences. She is a solutions-focussed advocate who excels in finessing resolutions to disputes that seem intractable. Emma is advising Capital & Coast District Health Board on a complex construction claim against parties involved in the design and construction of Wellington Regional Hospital. She will be appearing as counsel in a trial in the Wellington High Court later this year.

“I can see past the commotion to the core of the cases I take on,” says Emma. "I believe in simplifying issues. What gives me the most satisfaction is enabling my clients to get on with their business without being distracted by disputes."

David Johnston is an experienced tax lawyer, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions and international tax, and also regularly advises on the tax treatment of funds and employee/management share plans. David recently advised Sean Parker in connection with his investment in Weta Digital, including advising on all tax aspects of the investment and the Employee Share Option Plan (ESOP) for senior management.

“In this current environment, tax change is inevitable. All governments have sharpened their focus on changing the tax treatment of multinational cross-border investment and increasing taxes” notes David. “With my experience of tax in multiple jurisdictions, and DLA Piper's global reach, it’s an area in which I have a significant advantage.”

DLA Piper is pleased to add Emma, David and Nick to its partnership ranks; their collective expertise will add greatly to our commitment to serving clients with excellence. As well, we congratulate Emma Manohar on her promotion to Special Counsel, and Jason Mackie who has joined the firm in that capacity as well. Our new Senior Associates are Sara Battersby, Charles Henley and Aoife O’Gorman (also a new addition to the firm). Vincent Burns and Anna Sweeney were promoted to Senior Solicitor.

© Scoop Media

