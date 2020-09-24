Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Reports On Monitoring Of Financial Services Firms And Advisers

Thursday, 24 September 2020, 8:56 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

A Financial Markets Authority (FMA) report on its supervision activities over the past 18 months says large parts of the financial services sector are working hard to meet the FMA’s expectations, but called for further and more widespread improvements to governance and compliance.

Rob Everett, FMA Chief Executive, said some of the issues identified in its monitoring were concerning and he anticipated the regulator would take increasingly strong action where deficiencies are not remedied appropriately or in a timely manner.

“We are at a point now where the volume of FMA guidance, level of engagement and maturity of the regulatory regime mean there are no excuses for conduct that presents the risk of harm to investors, customers and the integrity of the markets,” he said.

“While we have seen positive evidence of genuine customer focus during COVID-19, there is more work to be done to build a sustainable customer-centric culture.”

The FMA has found weaknesses across its regulated sectors in four main areas:

  • governance and oversight
  • conduct and culture
  • compliance assurance programmes
  • compliance and controls


“Trust and confidence in our financial institutions has been tested significantly over recent years and we have made conduct within financial services firms our first priority,” Mr Everett said. The FMA communicated its conduct expectations through its 2017 conduct guide and following the 2018 and 2019 joint Reserve Bank/FMA reviews of conduct and culture within banks and life insurers.

“Firms need to constantly assess their conduct and culture to ensure good customer outcomes are core to their compliance systems and their overall strategy,” Mr Everett said.

“We saw much good progress over the last year but were unimpressed by attitudes from one or two firms that suggested to us that they saw good conduct as something that only needs to be demonstrated when we visit. This is not a box-ticking exercise, it needs to be woven into the culture of providers.

“Good conduct comes from the top. We expect boards and senior leadership to champion customers’ interests, and to demand the systems and processes required to deliver strong governance of these issues.”

A Compliance Assurance Programme (CAP) is required by certain entities regulated by the FMA and entity boards are expected to seek assurances that CAPs are up to standard and to challenge management when needed. Notwithstanding this, the FMA found examples of CAPs that were poorly designed or implemented.

Issues with QFEs, advisers and derivatives issuers
Three sectors were identified as having particular issues: derivatives issuers, authorised financial advisers (AFAs) and qualifying financial entities (QFEs)*.

A questionnaire completed by derivatives issuers indicated significant weaknesses in the way many issuers assessed customers’ knowledge, experience and understanding of derivatives, which are complex financial products. In some cases, issuers had insufficient processes or policies to support their compliance with client money handling obligations. The FMA will be applying targeted monitoring to follow up on the questionnaire responses.

Weaknesses were found in some AFAs’ and QFEs’ financial advice disclosure practices. The FMA said it will increase its focus on these two sectors and expects improvements, especially given the new financial advice regime, which begins in 2021.

The FMA regards confidence in financial advice as a critical component in the health of New Zealand’s financial sector and will be working hard with the advice sector to ensure considerable efforts applied by most AFAs and QFEs are matched by all advisers and firms.

The FMA released this report so firms can learn from the issues raised and evaluate their own conduct and compliance against those issues. The report was based on monitoring engagements, complaints and other information received from January 2019-June 2020.

The FMA takes a risk-based approach to its monitoring and supervision activities, prioritising areas that present the greatest risk of investor or customer harm. Monitoring is necessarily designed to identify deficiencies and breaches, or the risk of breaches, rather than highlight good practices, so the report is focused on adverse findings across the period.

The FMA is looking at ways to highlight examples of best practice in compliance with regulatory obligations and customer focus more generally. Many firms and advisers are progressing well and it is important to reflect the significant benefits that financial services providers deliver to New Zealanders every day.

* QFEs are businesses authorised to provide financial advice through employees, such as banks and insurers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 