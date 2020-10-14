Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PwC New Zealand Announces Audit Advisory Board

Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: PricewaterhouseCoopers

PwC New Zealand today announced the launch of an Audit Advisory Board that will provide guidance and challenge related to audit quality at the firm. Audits are a critical component of a trusted and well-functioning capital market and the Board is part of PwC’s commitment to continually improving quality.

The Board consists of three independent members who will advise the firm on a range of matters including PwC’s audit systems and processes, learning and development programme and how the firm is responding to structural changes in the profession. It follows the introduction of similar boards and committees by PwC in a number of other markets including Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

PwC New Zealand Chief Risk Officer Karen Shires says, “We are delighted to announce the formation of an Audit Advisory Board and welcome the three inaugural members who will provide objective scrutiny of our external audit quality systems.”

CEO and Senior Partner Mark Averill adds, “PwC’s audit work is at the heart of our purpose to build trust in society. However, we recognise there is more to be done to maintain confidence and trust in audit.”

The three members of the board who will bring unique perspectives from their considerable experience are:

  • Warren Allen. Warren will chair the board. He is the former Chief Executive of the External Reporting Board and current Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade and Porirua City Council. He is also the Committee Chair, Audit and Risk Committee for the Office of the Auditor-General. Warren is a former audit partner at EY and a Past President of the global accountancy body - International Federation of Accountants.
  • Alison Posa. Alison is an internationally experienced CFO and director. She is currently a non-executive director for City Forests and AsureQuality where she is the Chair of the Risk Committee and member of the Audit Committee. She has held senior positions with Fletcher Challenge, Mondelez International and Kraft Foods.
  • Stephen Layburn. Stephen is a commercial barrister with experience in a wide range of corporate and commercial matters. He has worked at Hesketh Henry, Bell Gully and Simpson Grierson. He is also a member of the Commercial & Business Law Committee of the New Zealand Law Society and an external counsel to the NZX Markets Disciplinary Tribunal.

Chair of the Audit Advisory Board Warren Allen says, “Quality audits are a critical component of a trusted and well-functioning capital market. They are key for understanding the financial health of a business and stakeholders need to have high levels of confidence in the transparency, objectivity and effectiveness of the audit process. The board looks forward to working with PwC as it works to further strengthen audit quality so that the process better serves the interests of investors and the community more broadly.”

Karen Shires concludes, “Maintaining trust and confidence in the capital markets here in New Zealand is extremely important and we recognise the role we have to play. PwC has recently carried out research with researchers from the University of Auckland examining the state of auditing worldwide and identifying changes we can make here in New Zealand.

“One thing is clear - with change gathering pace in countries including the UK and Australia there is a growing need for New Zealand’s audit practices to change too. We cannot be left behind. Audit must continually improve to illustrate value, stay relevant and meet stakeholder expectations. PwC’s new Audit Advisory Board is a further step towards transparency and cementing the role of the auditor to bring an independent and objective opinion enhancing trust in financial reporting and the capital markets.”

The Audit Advisory Board will meet three times a year and report its findings to the firm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PricewaterhouseCoopers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 