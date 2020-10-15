Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Protective Layers Safeguard Travellers As Australian Flights Take-off

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 11:21 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport


Auckland Airport is ready to welcome more airlines on the trans-Tasman route as Jetstar and Qantas resume services this Friday, with various technology trials underway at the airport to protect the health and safety of passengers.

The Jetstar and Qantas restart brings the number of airlines operating scheduled services across the Tasman to four, joining Air New Zealand and Qatar in offering passengers more choice on the route.

While passenger numbers remain low – only around 3,700 international seats are available each week – Auckland Airport is ensuring everyone who comes through the terminal is making that journey confident in the protections put in place to ensure their health and safety.

This includes measures currently in place for transit passengers, who are processed through entirely separate areas of the terminal from passengers departing New Zealand – including passengers departing to Australia under the new quarantine-free arrangements.

Safeguarding the wellbeing of staff and travellers has always been at the heart of airport processes and procedures, said General Manager Operations, Anna Cassels-Brown, with the outbreak of COVID-19 adding another level to those safeguards.

“Airports have a vital role to play in managing the risks of COVID-19,” said Ms Cassels-Brown. “Building a layered approach to protecting the health and safety of people in our terminals has been a major focus for Auckland Airport since the early days of the pandemic.”

From midnight Friday, passengers from New Zealand can travel to New South Wales and Northern Territory without needing to quarantine for 14 days. The requirement for all arrivals into New Zealand to undertake a 14-day quarantine remains in place.

At Auckland Airport, health and safety standards are aligned with Ministry of Health recommendations, and have been informed by global guidelines developed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a UN specialised agency, which incorporate the latest medical and operational advice to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19 in the airport environment.

“This is a serious virus, but we know there’s a lot we can do to manage the risk. So, the focus for us has been to introduce a range of protection measures around the terminal that reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 at the airport, and provide a safe environment for people to work in or travel through.”

Since the early days of the pandemic anti-viral cleaning throughout the terminals has been undertaken more frequently, with a focus on high-touch areas. On-the-spot cleaning audits are carried out using handheld, digital scanners that ensure the cleaning regime is effectively killing germs.

In addition, trials are currently underway on a range of cleaning technology solutions aimed at providing an additional level of hygiene assurance. Ultraviolet light technology, commonly used to sterilise surgical equipment, installed on escalator handrails, antimicrobial shields added to elevator buttons, and thermal-imaging cameras that can detect someone with a fever amongst a group of people are some of the technology solutions being tested by Auckland Airport.

“These are really unobtrusive ways we can improve the comfort of travellers in this post-COVID environment and are changes that for the most part will go unnoticed,” said Ms Cassels-Brown.

“We know our cleaning regime is really effective, but the technology solutions provide another layer of protection so we’ll continue exploring opportunities to use technology in this way.

“We’ve also got a workforce that has played its part in stopping the spread of COVID-19, and 100% of our frontline staff who interact with arriving passengers continue to be regularly tested in line with the Ministry of Health requirements,” said Ms Cassels-Brown.

“Our people understand the importance that good hygiene, PPE and testing play in reducing the spread of the virus and I’m really proud of how they’ve adapted to this new, and sometimes quite challenging, operating environment.”

There are currently 15 retail and food and beverage outlets open for departing passengers both before and after security. Both terminals are also open to everybody under Alert Level 1.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 