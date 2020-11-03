Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Safe Food Pro Wins Special Commendation For Their ‘Significant Contribution To Food Safety’

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Safe Food Pro

Tech titans of the NZ food industry, Safe Food Pro, have won a special commendation for their ‘Significant Contribution to Food Safety’ for their outstanding support to the NZ food industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award acknowledges significant improvements to food safety in New Zealand and is awarded as part of the New Zealand Institute of Food Science and Technology (NZIFST) Awards that celebrate excellence in the New Zealand food industry.

Co-founder and food safety evangelist, Roger Harris received the award for the Safe Food Pro team at a packed ceremony in Auckland’s Remuera Club.

“We are extremely honoured to receive this award” says Roger, “this is a great reflection of our commitment to the NZ food & hospitality industry, In turn I would like to thank MPI and NZIFST for embracing a modern digital solution such as ours. I believe that by leveraging smart technology solutions the industry as a whole will thrive once again.”

Roger and the rest of the SFP team pulled out all the stops during the intense lock down period, adding a raft of practical features and solutions to their world class app helping their customers get through and come out the other side stronger than ever. Features such as a QR code contact tracing solution and COVID-19 specific checklists and forms were all gratefully received along with specifically tailored advice and guidance from the tireless support crew.

Since being founded just over two years ago Safe Food Pro have become the dominant force in digital food safety management in the New Zealand and Australian hospitality, education, healthcare and food production markets with their fully integrated software and hardware monitoring solutions.

