Karapiro Luxury Property Has Untapped Potential

Wednesday, 4 November 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

A substantial lifestyle property between Matamata and Cambridge, currently operating as a successful boutique lodge, has been placed on the market for sale, with the option to purchase the adjoining 30ha farm block.

Trading as Lakeview Lodge and sited on 8,457sqm (more or less) at 2400 Maungatautari Road, Karapiro, the lifestyle property is to be formally subdivided off the main title by the end of the year.

With expansive views of Lake Karapiro and Maungatautari Mountain, the property could be retained as boutique accommodation or easily converted to a luxury 453sqm residence suitable for a large family or for multi-generational living.

The lodge is not reliant on international guests and has an established domestic clientele, with potential to extend its hospitality offering.

Amanda Merrington and Dave Kilbride of Bayleys Cambridge are marketing the lodge and the farm block, with tenders closing 4pm, Tuesday 10th November, and tenders being invited for the properties individually or together.

In its current guise, Lakeview Lodge comprises 453sqm of living space spread across two fully self-contained wings, separated by a firewall, and with individual outdoor areas.

The Huntington Wing sits over two levels with an open plan kitchen, dining and living area, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an additional entertaining area/conference room and generous outdoor entertaining area.

The Hamptons Wing is a five-bedroom, three-bathroom residence with good living areas and landscaped gardens.

An additional 131sqm modern building at the entrance to the property, currently utilised as a reception and utility building, has further potential for a home-run business, or staff accommodation.

Merrington says the property can be sold fully-furnished and equipped making it a turn-key proposition – either as an accommodation business or a high-specification home.

“We’re talking quality furniture, high-end furnishings and luxury linens, so a new owner could step right in and keep the business ticking over or make a completely fresh start with a home that boasts premium hotel-style surrounds.

“This makes it an appealing and streamlined proposition for an expat’ buyer planning on relocating to New Zealand, or for two families wishing to combine resources and secure an outstanding opportunity to own a lifestyle property with covetable views and position.

“For so many people, the COVID-19 lockdowns crystallised the importance of family and connection and this could be the ultimate multigenerational property where everyone can have their own space yet be close at hand when needed or wanted.”

Merrington said the vendors, who are reputable farmers, have built a new home on the adjoining lake-edge title and are relinquishing the lodge and the additional farm block, which they have been using as a finishing block for their calf-rearing business.

“This has been a multi-faceted and well-performing rural venture for the owners, and they are leaving it in fine heart.

“Should a prospective purchaser be looking for a business opportunity, the lodge has forward bookings in place and has a proven reputation as a wedding accommodation venue, corporate retreat and to cater for the likes of extended family reunions or get-togethers.”

The neighbouring 30ha farm block lends itself to grazing or as an equestrian operation given the mainly-flat contour, scenic outlook and identified building platforms.

“This is not a boring block of land,” says Merrington.

“Around 12ha is in gully or comprises the planted-out bank down to the lake, and there’s a high standard of fencing, functional shedding, cattle yards and calf-rearing facilities if required.

“In combination with the executive residential component next door, this could be a phenomenal equestrian set-up and I’d love to see what a visionary new owner could achieve here.”

