Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

North Island Mussels Fined $150K For Hand Crushing

Tuesday, 10 November 2020, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

North Island Mussels Limited has been fined $150,000 and ordered to pay $31,000 in reparation after an 18-year-old crew member’s hand was crushed in a pulley on mussel farming vessel Waikawau on 9 January 2019 off the Coromandel Peninsula.

Michael-Paul Abbott, Maritime NZ’s Compliance Manager – Central Region, said the fine reflects the severity of the incident and its life-long impact on the crew member, who needed multiple skin grafts and the partial amputation of a finger.

Maritime NZ’s investigation found the vessel’s owners, North Island Mussels, failed to fulfil its duties to protect its workers. In December 2019, charges were filed in the Tauranga District Court under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

Mr Abbott said the company knew the pulley was an issue as it had frequently jammed.

On the day the incident occurred, the hook had already jammed twice and had to be freed. At approximately 4.15 pm the pulley jammed for a third time.

The crew member climbed the gantry – the crane supporting the pulley – to attempt to free the hook. As he climbed, his foot touched the lever controlling the pulley, causing it to move and crush his four fingers. His foot again brushed the lever causing his hand to be further crushed by the pulley.

Mr Abbott said the incident had severe consequences for the crew member.

The victim suffered severe cuts to the fingers on his right hand, three of which were also fractured. He also required a skin graft and his right little finger had to be amputated at the joint. He has had to undertake several surgeries to date and undergo hand rehabilitation therapy for several months.

There were many actions North Island Mussels could have taken to prevent harm, Abbott said.

Some of North Island Mussels’ fleet had stopper guards to prevent pulleys getting stuck. However, they were not installed on the Waikawau at the time of the incident. Further, staff could have been prevented from reaching the pinch point of the gantry pulley, which put them at risk. The company also didn’t have any formal training for the safe removal of jammed hooks.

“We encourage all businesses to proactively protect their workers from harm.” Mr Abbott said.

“Involve your staff in health and safety decisions and discussions. Train them well. Make safety part of your culture – encourage them to report workplace dangers. If you know something’s an issue, don’t walk past it – fix it!

“Something that might seem minor – such as a hook jamming in a pulley – can injure or kill.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland’s average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ... More>>

ALSO:


Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. “The progress we’ve made this ... More>>

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. “Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 