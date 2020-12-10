Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZs Largest Car Collection Goes Under The Hammer At ASB Showgrounds

Thursday, 10 December 2020, 9:26 am
Press Release: Webbs

What is arguably New Zealand’s largest auction of Collectors’ Cars, Motorcycles & Automobilia goes under the hammer this Sunday 13 December 2020 at 2.30pm. Webb’s Auction House is honoured to present a fantastic offering of 83 lots which expects to fetch over $3,500,000 under the hammer, this will be a record sale for the Auckland based auction house, and likely the country.

Growing from a 17-lot sale in July this year, the offering has quadrupled in size resulting in this flagship auction event having to move out of its usual Mt Eden home with all lots being showcased at Pavilion 2, ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane. On display is a wide selection of prestige marques including Rolls-Royce, Porsche, Bentley, Mercedes, Jaguar, and Aston Martin.

Head of Collectors’ Cars, Motorcycles & Single Owner Collections, Caolán McAleer says:

“The COVID “experience” has created a change in the way we lead our lives with many freedoms and the things we take for granted variously curtailed. Research from across the ditch indicates that folk think a classic vehicle is still a good place to park some money.”

With a range of vehicles that avail themselves across a range of price points, auction highlights include the 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL, the 1972 Ford Fairmont XYGT Shaker through to the 1989 Lotus Esprit which is identical to the car that Richard Gear drove when he picked up Julia Roberts in the iconic film Pretty Woman (1990).

Also included in this auction will be the Len Pearce Collection of Indian motorcycles including one of only 280 on the globe and the only one in New Zealand, a Model 401. Not all the bikes are Indians with AJS, Matchless and Triumph also represented alongside the Italian spectacle of the Moto Guzzi marque at its very best, with two of their finest on offer.

From sportscars to sedans, Webb’s have travelled the country far and wide to source a range of vehicles to interest buyers of all persuasions and pockets. Viewing is free to the public all week with the auction taking place this Sunday 13 December at 2:30pm.

To view the catalogue and to bid online, visit:

https://auctions.webbs.co.nz/m/view-auctions/catalog/id/286

Videos

1993 Bentley Continental Corniche

1972 Ford Fairmont XYGT Shaker

1964 Mercedes-Benz 230L

Viewing Times

Pavilion 2, ASB Showgrounds,

217 Green Lane West, Greenlane,

Auckland 1051

Preview Evening

  • Thursday 10 December 6pm - 8pm

Viewing

  • Tuesday 8 – Friday 11 December / 10am - 4pm
  • Saturday 12 December / 10am - 3pm
  • Sunday 13 December / 10am - 1pm

Live Auction

Sunday 13 December / 2.30pm

Webb’s, still making history since 1976.

