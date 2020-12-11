Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nutanix Named A Leader In Gartner Magic Quadrant For Hyperconverged Infrastructure For Fourth Year In A Row

Friday, 11 December 2020, 11:57 am
Press Release: Nutanix

Company Recognised for Comprehensive Hyperconverged Infrastructure Capabilities and Positioned Highest in Execution of All Vendors

Nutanix, a leader in private cloud, hybrid and multicloud computing, today announced it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the December 2020 Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software. Nutanix was recognised for its hyperconverged infrastructure software capabilities. The company is also positioned furthest to the top, as compared to all vendors.

More companies are demanding software-defined solutions to drive their critical IT initiatives and digital transformation efforts. According to Gartner, “the HCI software market has two distinct customer types that align with current market conditions: Those seeking solutions that extend to solving more hybrid and public-cloud-related challenges, and those looking to solve more niche-related use cases or geographically based challenges.”

Nutanix believes that as a result Gartner focused this year’s Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software exclusively on vendors able to run their solutions on multiple hardware platforms. This is an important shift in the industry, and a strong validation of the company’s transition from hardware to software more than two years ago.

“This year has been a strong year of growth for Nutanix despite a backdrop of global uncertainty, as our customers embrace reliable, performant and cost-effective IT solutions to support their needs during COVID and beyond. During this time, we continued innovating and strengthening our hyperconverged infrastructure software, which we believe contributed to our execution placement in this year’s Magic Quadrant, while extending our hybrid cloud infrastructure to public cloud, starting with AWS,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technology Officer at Nutanix. “We believe the architectural differentiation of our software, enabling customers to run nearly any workload in a multicloud environment, as well as our relentless focus on customer delight, sets us apart from the competition.”

This recognition follows several important announcements from Nutanix setting the stage for the company’s vision for the future of IT, from the launch of Nutanix Clusters on AWS, the announcement of Nutanix Clusters on Azure, and the release of the company’s new multicloud Platform as a Service solution Karbon Platform Services. Nutanix believes that the key to digital transformation lies in unified hybrid and multicloud solutions seamlessly bringing together virtualised and cloud native IT environments to deliver enterprise the flexibility and simplicity they need to succeed.

“Nutanix not only converges technologies, their software has enabled us to converge infrastructure, teams, and opportunities,” said Kevin Priest, Senior Director, The Home Depot. “By combining IT specialists into a single operations group, we can now see our end-to-end environment, work collaboratively, and make better decisions for the business. Our partnership with Nutanix makes IT visibility, efficiency, and innovation possible.”

More information on Nutanix and a complimentary copy of the report are available here.

Source:

Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software, Analysts Jeffrey Hewitt, Philip Dawson, Julia Palmer, Tony Harvey, December 7, 2020

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

