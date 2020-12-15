Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Child Car Seat Checks Essential Ahead Of Summer Road Trip Season

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 9:34 am
Press Release: IAG New Zealand

New Zealand’s largest general insurer, IAG (trading under the brands AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern) is encouraging caregivers with young children to double check the condition of their child car restraints in the lead up to the Christmas holidays.

The call comes as IAG completes a review of its child car restraints claims processes.

As a result, IAG is now giving greater protection to customers whose vehicles are stolen and unrecovered or involved in accidents.

IAG Executive General Manager Claims, Dean MacGregor, says, “child car seats and capsules are critical for keeping little ones safe while travelling, yet certain types of vehicle impacts can compromise a restraint’s integrity. In some cases, there may not be any obvious signs of damage, but the restraint is in fact unsafe to continue using.

“This increased protection from IAG covers a new car seat in addition to a car’s repair or replacement costs, which will help reduce the number of compromised car seats making their way back into our communities.”

And as Kiwi families prepare to take to the roads in unprecedented numbers this summer, IAG is encouraging all caregivers to double check that their child car seats and capsules still meet New Zealand safety standards.

Mr MacGregor says this is especially important if the car seat they are using is second-hand or has a history of being involved in a road accident.

“There is a lot of information out there on how to keep our kids safe and happy while travelling, but the most essential advice is to check your child car restraints are fitted properly and still meet the safety standards set by the manufacturer, as well as all safety criteria set by Waka Kotahi NZTA.

“NZTA gives strong guidance of what to look for, including the option of asking a certified Child Restraint Technician to check the child car seat if you’re in any doubt about its safety.”

Because in New Zealand there are no official recommendations for replacing child car seats after an accident, IAG will refer to international best-practice safety standards and criteria to determine whether a car seat needs to be replaced.

IAG has partnered with child car seat specialists Baby on the Move to replace customers’ stolen or damaged restraints. If during the claims process any car seats are deemed unsafe to continue using, IAG will ensure they are safely disposed of sustainably through its partnership with national car seat recycling programme, SeatSmart.

Under this partnership, IAG expects to recycle and replace around 500 car seats every year.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IAG New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Rents Rise 1.0 Percent In November

Rents rose in November for new tenancies, with higher rents in Wellington and parts of the South Island but lower rents in Canterbury, Stats NZ said today. In November 2020, the flow measure of rental properties with new tenancy bonds rose 1.0 percent ... More>>

ALSO:

Toyota NZ: Financial Incentive Such As ‘feebate’ Scheme Urgently Needed

Media Statement by Neeraj Lala, Chief Executive Officer, Toyota New Zealand If we are not careful, New Zealand will become the Cuba of the South Pacific, a dumping ground of Europe’s dirty diesels and high carbon-emitting petrol-fuelled cars. ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Largest Drop In Terms Of Trade In A Decade As Dairy Export Prices Sour

Lower export prices for dairy, meat, and logs in the September 2020 quarter led to the biggest drop in terms of trade since June 2009, Stats NZ said today. Export prices fell in the September 2020 quarter, down 8.3 percent from its highest ever ... More>>

ALSO:


REINZ: November Data Shows Highest Number Of Properties Sold In NZ In 13 Years

The number of residential properties sold in November across New Zealand increased by 29.6% from the same time last year (from 7,627 to 9,885) – the highest number of properties sold in 164 months (March 2007) and the highest November sales count ... More>>

Media: Discovery, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of New Zealand’s Mediaworks TV Ltd

Auckland, New Zealand, December 1, 2020 - Discovery, Inc. (“Discovery”), the global leader in real-life entertainment, has completed its acquisition of New Zealand’s leading independent free-to-air commercial broadcaster, MediaWorks TV Ltd, now operating ... More>>

Department Of Conservation: Big Year Underway At Albatross Colony

Familiar faces are returning for the new season of Royal Cam, with a big breeding year underway for the toroa/northern royal albatross colony on Otago’s windswept Pukekura/Taiaroa Head. More than 120 albatrosses, a taonga species, have returned ... More>>

Real Estate: ASB Survey Reveals Majority Of Kiwis Expect House Prices To Keep Climbing

ALSO:

House price expectations are soaring as New Zealand’s housing market shifts up a gear. But stretched affordability is putting a dent in perceptions of whether it’s a good time to buy. While Kiwis reveal they do expect interest rates to fall further. ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 