Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spending Data Shows Boxing Day Loses Its Punch To Black Friday And Cyber Monday

Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 7:53 am
Press Release: TransferWise

Spending data across transactions made on the TransferWise multi-currency debit card revealed Boxing Day was hit below the belt last year, proving itself no match for the growing popularity of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Boxing Day, long heralded as the premier shopping date on New Zealand’s retail calendar, saw a 63% decrease in sales compared to November’s Black Friday and 53% to Cyber Monday.

Looking closer at the spending, Kiwis treated themselves on Boxing Day with transactions significantly up across department stores (+50%), clothing (63%) and electronics (32%). However, Black Friday and Cyber Monday saw even larger percentage increases in top spending categories.

Top 3 purchases made on the TransferWise debit card per sale day:

Boxing Day Black FridayCyber Monday
+50% Department Stores+628 % Airlines+361% Beauty and Care
+63% Clothing+252% Beauty and Care+212% Clothing
+32% Electronics+181% Electronics+231% Electronics

On Black Friday weekend Kiwis spent money in 61 different currencies. That’s more than double the output of Boxing Day, which had transactions in only 30 currencies.

When compared to monthly averages, transactions in the most popular foreign currencies were all down on Boxing Day. On Black Friday and Cyber Monday there were significant increases in spending across the Euro, Great British Pound, United States Dollar and Australian Dollar.

TransferWise Cross Border Spending Compared to Monthly Average:

 Boxing DayBlack FridayCyber Monday
Euro - 50%+183%+157%
Great British Pound -77%+53%-41%
United States Dollar  -57%+32%+95%
Australian Dollar -45%+26%+27%

Tim Cameron, TransferWise Country Manager:

“It’s fascinating to see the decline of Boxing Day as Black Friday and Cyber Monday become more and more popular in New Zealand. It looks like Kiwis no longer want to wait until after Christmas to score themselves a bargain.

“In such a challenging year, it’s fantastic to see the majority of spending staying within New Zealand. However, for those offshore purchases it’s more important than ever for Kiwis to avoid pesky currency conversion fees that come with using traditional bank cards when online shopping. We think it’s better to keep that money in your back pocket rather than giving it to the banks.”

Tips on how to avoid hidden fees when shopping in another currency:

  • Always pay in the local currency to avoid ‘dynamic currency conversion’ that happens each time you’re presented with the option to either pay in local currency or your home currency. E.g when shopping from a US retailer, pay in USD rather than NZD to avoid the retailer using their own currency conversion.
  • Avoid using a bank card on foreign purchases. Whether you’re paying in your home currency or the merchant’s local currency, most banks charge what’s known as foreign or international transaction fee, which often ranges from 2-5% of the total transaction amount.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from TransferWise on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Illegal Breach Of Data System

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is responding with urgency to a breach of one of its data systems... More>>

ALSO:


NIWA: 2020 - NZ’s 7th-warmest Year On Record

The nationwide average temperature for 2020, calculated using stations in NIWA’s seven-station temperature series which began in 1909, was 13.24°C (0.63°C above the 1981–2010 annual average). New Zealand’s hottest year on record remains 2016, when... More>>

Quotable Value New Zealand: Property Market Set To Cool From Sizzling To Warm In 2021

Nostradamus himself could not have predicted the strange series of events that befell our world in 2020 – nor the wild trajectory of New Zealand’s property market, which has gone from “doom and gloom” to “boom and Zoom” in record time. Even ... More>>

PriceSpy: Research Reveals How Shopping Behaviours Have Changed This Christmas

According to a new survey* from PriceSpy , almost 50 per cent of Kiwis are looking to shop locally this Christmas in light of Covid-19; The research also found consumers are changing their shopping habits, with one in seven (14 per cent) getting super-organised ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Noel Leeming Group Warned For Making Delivery Representations Without Reasonable Grounds During COVID-19 Lockdown

Noel Leeming Group has been warned by the Commerce Commission for making delivery representations about two products which, in the Commission’s view, it did not have reasonable grounds for at the time the representations were made. The warning ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 