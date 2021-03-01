Kumeu Sites For Sale Poised To Put Developers Centre-stage In City Growth Hub

A pair of fully serviced development sites which form part of a master planned mixed-use development in an area targeted for rapid urban growth have been placed on the market for sale.

Lots 22 and 23 at Honowai Street, Kumeu, lie a short distance from the main street of the northwest Auckland town. Situated around 25 kilometres from Auckland’s CBD, Kumeu has been identified by city planners for a major town centre development amid one of the region’s key growth areas.

“These sites for sale offer a developer the chance to become part of Auckland's growth story in one of the most rapidly expanding parts of the region,” said Stuart Bode of Bayleys Real Estate.

“A good part of the preparatory work has been done by the existing owner, with concepts drawn up for the development of commercial units and multiple apartments across the two sites, which would be subject to consents from Auckland Council,” Bode said.

Lots 22 and 23, Honowai Street, are now being marketed for sale through Bayleys Auckland Central, Bayleys Northwest and Bayleys South Auckland. Sale will be by way of deadline private treaty closing on 11 March (unless sold prior).

Bode, and fellow salespeople Beterly Pan and James Hill, said the property for sale comprised two adjacent freehold titles with a total land area of some 3,124 square metres.

“Lot 22 covers approximately 2,491 square metres and has a long frontage to Honowai Street. The adjoining Lot 23 is a corner site of some 633 square metres,” Bode said.

“Both sites were originally zoned Business – Town Centre under the Auckland Unitary Plan. However, as a result of a resource consent application in 2017 this was revised to enable the sites to accommodate 24 apartments and two commercial units. This development would be subject to a new owner obtaining resource consent,” Bode said.

Pan said the sites’ new Business – Mixed Use zoning allowed for a variety of activities including residential, offices, retail, food and beverage and healthcare.

“The possibilities enabled by this zoning have been successfully harnessed by developers across the region to create multi-unit residential accommodation in combination with commercial activities,” Pan said.

“These sites for sale lie within close proximity of commercial and live/work lots and residential ‘super lots’ – in an area identified by council planners for the development of a core town centre to service Kumeu and nearby Huapai.”

Hill said the town centre was taking shape beside the existing Kumeu village.

“Kumeu has been identified by Auckland Council as part of the solution to the city’s growth challenge. This now rural community will become a sizeable edge ‘suburb’ of Auckland, with Kumeu Town Centre as its commercial heart,” Hill said.

“The Kumeu Town Centre project has been created with a real community feel. Development complements its natural surroundings with the majority of buildings being no more than three levels and a good mix of vibrant bars, restaurants and retailers – including a recently-built supermarket – a short distance away.”

Hill said the future Kumeu would offer quality housing options and significant employment opportunities, with good freight access, attractive public transport, a vibrant town centre and a strong community focus.

Click here for more information on the listing.

