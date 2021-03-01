Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kumeu Sites For Sale Poised To Put Developers Centre-stage In City Growth Hub

Monday, 1 March 2021, 10:33 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A pair of fully serviced development sites which form part of a master planned mixed-use development in an area targeted for rapid urban growth have been placed on the market for sale.

Lots 22 and 23 at Honowai Street, Kumeu, lie a short distance from the main street of the northwest Auckland town. Situated around 25 kilometres from Auckland’s CBD, Kumeu has been identified by city planners for a major town centre development amid one of the region’s key growth areas.

“These sites for sale offer a developer the chance to become part of Auckland's growth story in one of the most rapidly expanding parts of the region,” said Stuart Bode of Bayleys Real Estate.

“A good part of the preparatory work has been done by the existing owner, with concepts drawn up for the development of commercial units and multiple apartments across the two sites, which would be subject to consents from Auckland Council,” Bode said.

Lots 22 and 23, Honowai Street, are now being marketed for sale through Bayleys Auckland Central, Bayleys Northwest and Bayleys South Auckland. Sale will be by way of deadline private treaty closing on 11 March (unless sold prior).

Bode, and fellow salespeople Beterly Pan and James Hill, said the property for sale comprised two adjacent freehold titles with a total land area of some 3,124 square metres.

“Lot 22 covers approximately 2,491 square metres and has a long frontage to Honowai Street. The adjoining Lot 23 is a corner site of some 633 square metres,” Bode said.

“Both sites were originally zoned Business – Town Centre under the Auckland Unitary Plan. However, as a result of a resource consent application in 2017 this was revised to enable the sites to accommodate 24 apartments and two commercial units. This development would be subject to a new owner obtaining resource consent,” Bode said.

Pan said the sites’ new Business – Mixed Use zoning allowed for a variety of activities including residential, offices, retail, food and beverage and healthcare.

“The possibilities enabled by this zoning have been successfully harnessed by developers across the region to create multi-unit residential accommodation in combination with commercial activities,” Pan said.

“These sites for sale lie within close proximity of commercial and live/work lots and residential ‘super lots’ – in an area identified by council planners for the development of a core town centre to service Kumeu and nearby Huapai.”

Hill said the town centre was taking shape beside the existing Kumeu village.

“Kumeu has been identified by Auckland Council as part of the solution to the city’s growth challenge. This now rural community will become a sizeable edge ‘suburb’ of Auckland, with Kumeu Town Centre as its commercial heart,” Hill said.

“The Kumeu Town Centre project has been created with a real community feel. Development complements its natural surroundings with the majority of buildings being no more than three levels and a good mix of vibrant bars, restaurants and retailers – including a recently-built supermarket – a short distance away.”

Hill said the future Kumeu would offer quality housing options and significant employment opportunities, with good freight access, attractive public transport, a vibrant town centre and a strong community focus.

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Paymark: Lockdown Equals Slowdown For Some

The three days of lockdown for Auckland earlier this month made a clear impression on our retail spending figures. While only Auckland moved into Level 3 lockdown, the impact was felt across the country, albeit at different levels. Looking at the ... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: Te Waihanga Releases Report On Water Infrastructure

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga’s latest discussion document highlights the importance of current reforms in the water sector. Its State of Play discussion document about water infrastructure is one of a series looking at the ... More>>

Sci-Tech: Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars – Expert Reaction

NASA has landed a car-sized rover on the red planet to search for signs of past life. The vehicle has more instruments than the four rovers preceding it, and it’s also carrying gear that could help pave the way for human exploration of Mars. The ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Quarterly Economic Forecast Predicts OCR Hike As Early As August 2022

Predictions of interest rate rises have been brought forward 12 months in ASB’s latest Quarterly Economic Forecast. Chief Economist Nick Tuffley now expects the RBNZ to begin raising the OCR from its current level of 0.25% as early as August ... More>>

ACT: Matariki Almost A Half Billion Dollar Tax On Business

“Official advice to the Government says an extra public holiday at Matariki could cost almost $450 million,” ACT Leader David Seymour can reveal. “This is a perfect example of the Prime Minister doing what’s popular versus what’s responsible. ... More>>

Genesis: Assessing 6,000 GWh Of Renewable Generation Options For Development By 2025

Genesis is assessing 6,000 GWh of renewable generation options for development after starting a closed RFP process with 11 partners. Those invited to participate offer a range of technologies as Genesis continues to execute its Future-gen strategy to ... More>>

OECD: Unemployment Rate Stable At 6.9% In December 2020, 1.7 Percentage Points Higher Than In February 2020

The OECD area unemployment rate was stable at 6.9% in December 2020, remaining 1.7 percentage points above the level observed in February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the labour market. [1] In December, the unemployment rate was also stable ... More>>

Stats NZ: Unemployment Drops To 4.9 Percent As Employment Picks Up

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent in the December 2020 quarter, from 5.3 percent in the September 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Last quarter’s unemployment rate of 5.3 percent followed the largest increase observed ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 